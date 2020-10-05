Bob Menendez net worth: Bob Menendez is an American politician who has a net worth of $600 thousand. According to 10 years worth of financial disclosures, Robert Menendez's net worth has ranged from a low of $350 thousand to a high of $600 thousand. He is best known for being a United States Senator from New Jersey.

Bob Menendez was born in New York City, New York in January 1954. He is a Democrat who graduated from Saint Peter's University and earned his JD from Rutgers University, Newark. Menendez served as the Mayor of Union City from 1986 to 1992. From January 1988 to March 1991 he was a Member of the New Jersey General Assembly from the 33rd district. Bob Menendez served as Member of the New Jersey State Senate from the 33rd district from March 1991 to January 1993. From January 1993 to January 2006 he was a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New Jersey's 13th district. Menendez served as the Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus from January 1999 to January 2003. From January 2003 to January 2006 he was the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Bob Menendez was the Chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee from January 2009 to January 2011.