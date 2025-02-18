What is Antonio Villaraigosa's net worth and salary?

Antonio Villaraigosa is an American politician who has a net worth of $3 million. While he was mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa 's salary was $235 thousand per year. When Antonio left the Mayor's office in 2013, Antonio claimed to have "no job, no house, no car." When he was a candidate for governor of California in 2017, financial disclosures revealed that Antonio made $4 million in the previous four years working as a consultant to businesses like Herbalife, Banc of California, and AltaMed.

Antonio Villaraigosa stands as one of California's most prominent Latino political figures, serving as the 41st Mayor of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2013. Making history as the first Latino mayor of Los Angeles since 1872, his journey from union organizer to California Assembly Speaker and eventually mayor exemplifies a remarkable political ascent. His tenure was marked by significant initiatives in transportation, education reform, and environmental policy, though it also faced challenges including the 2008 financial crisis and personal controversies. After leaving office, he pursued various business ventures, including consulting roles with major corporations, and maintained political ambitions, including multiple gubernatorial bids, most recently announcing his intention to run again in 2026.

Early Life and Political Rise

Born Antonio Villar in 1953 in Los Angeles, he grew up in the City Terrace neighborhood of East Los Angeles. Despite early struggles, including being expelled from Cathedral High School, he eventually graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended UCLA, where he became involved in activist causes. He later earned his law degree from People's College of Law.

His political career began as a labor organizer for the United Teachers Los Angeles. He steadily climbed the political ladder, serving in the California State Assembly from 1994 to 2000, where he became the first Latino Speaker of the Assembly in modern times. This position established him as a major force in California politics and set the stage for his mayoral ambitions.

Mayoral Legacy

As Mayor of Los Angeles, Villaraigosa's administration focused on several key initiatives. He championed the expansion of public transportation, securing funding for multiple projects including the Expo Line. His education reform efforts, while controversial, sought to gain greater control over the Los Angeles Unified School District. He also positioned Los Angeles as a leader in environmental policy, working to reduce the city's dependence on coal power and expand renewable energy usage.

Business Career and Post-Mayoral Activities

After leaving office in 2013, Villaraigosa transformed himself into a successful business consultant. His portfolio included advisory roles with major companies such as Herbalife, Banc of California, and Cadiz. In 2017, financial disclosures revealed he had earned more than $4 million from various consulting arrangements. Most recently, in April 2024, he joined cryptocurrency company Coinbase as an advisor, demonstrating his continued adaptation to emerging business sectors.

Personal Life & Divorce Settlement

Villaraigosa's personal life has often made headlines. His name itself represents a personal story – in 1987, upon marrying Corina Raigosa, they combined their surnames (Villar and Raigosa) to create Villaraigosa. After their divorce in 2007, he married Patricia Govea in August 2016.

In February 2025, his second marriage ended with a notable divorce settlement. The agreement granted him custody of his Beverly Hills home, a 2024 Volvo XC60, and perhaps most distinctively, retention of his streaming services including Netflix. His ex-wife received $500,000 in lieu of spousal support, $100,000 for legal and accounting fees, two properties in Mexico, and a 2016 Range Rover. Significantly, she agreed to relinquish the Villaraigosa surname and return to her maiden name, Govea, with explicit restrictions on using the Villaraigosa name for any social, marketing, or business purposes.

Real Estate

In February 2015, Antonio paid $2.5 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills. He sold this home in May 2021 for $2.685 million. That same month, Antonio paid $3.305 million for a home in Beverly Hills. This is the home he was awarded in his divorce from Patricia Govea.