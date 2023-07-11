Adam Schiff Net Worth

What is Adam Schiff's Net Worth?

Adam Schiff is an American politician who has a net worth of $2 million. According to his financial disclosures, in 2008 Adam Schiff's net worth was $560,000. His most recent report estimated his net worth at $2 million.

Adam Schiff is a lawyer and Democratic politician who has served as a US representative from California since 2001. Prior to that, he was a member of the California State Senate from 1996 to 2000. Schiff chaired the House Intelligence Committee from 2019 to 2023, and was previously on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Early Life and Education

Adam Schiff was born on June 22, 1960 in Framingham, Massachusetts to Jewish parents Sherrill and Edward. His mother worked in real estate, while his father sold clothing. The family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1970, and then to Alamo, California in 1972. Schiff was educated as a teen at Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, where he played soccer and was voted class salutatorian. He went on to attend Stanford University, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1982. Schiff subsequently went to Harvard Law School, from which he obtained his Juris Doctor in 1985.

Law Career

After earning his law degree, Schiff spent a year as a law clerk for Judge William Matthew Byrne Jr. of the US District Court for the Central District of California. Subsequently, from 1987 to 1993, he served as an Assistant US Attorney in the office of the US Attorney for the Central District of California. In that position, Schiff gained recognition for prosecuting the case of FBI agent-turned-Soviet spy Richard Miller, who was convicted in a third trial.

California State Senate

In 1996, Schiff was elected to the California State Senate representing the state's 21st district. During his four-year term, he chaired the Judiciary Committee and Select Committee on Juvenile Justice, as well as the Joint Committee on the Arts. Schiff created several measures that were enacted into law, including one that continued work on the Blue Line light rail extension to Pasadena. He also authored some controversial, unsuccessful measures that adopted the reactionary "tough on crime" attitude of other politicians.

US House of Representatives

In 2000, Schiff ran for the US House of Representatives, challenging Republican incumbent James E. Rogan for California's 27th congressional district. He ultimately won, becoming only the second Democrat to represent the district since it was created in 1913. Following the 2000 census, the district was renumbered the 29th and made substantially more Democratic, leaving Schiff few serious challengers over the ensuing years. As a result, he was reelected 11 times. The district was renumbered as the 28th in 2010 and the 30th in 2020, becoming only more Democratic each time.

Early in his career in the House, Schiff voted in favor of the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Less controversial were his introduction of US House Resolution 106, which recognized the Armenian genocide; his formation of the bipartisan and bicameral Congressional Caucus for the Freedom of the Press; and his support of surveillance reforms, including his Telephone Metadata Reform Act. Later, in 2019, Schiff became chair of the House Intelligence Committee. In that role, he initiated an investigation into Donald Trump's connections to Russia, and was among the lead investigators in Trump's first impeachment inquiry. Schiff was subsequently appointed to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol.

US Senate Campaign

In early 2023, Schiff announced his campaign for US Senate in the 2024 elections. Not long after his announcement, incumbent Dianne Feinstein announced she would not seek reelection. Feinstein soon confirmed that she would retire in early 2025.

Writing

In 2018, the New Yorker reported that Schiff was writing screenplays as a side hobby, including a murder mystery and a spy drama. He went on to publish a non-fiction book in 2021 entitled "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could," about the harmful effects of the Trump presidency.

Personal Life

Schiff married his wife, tennis player Eve Sanderson, in 1995. Together, they have two children named Lexi and Elijah and reside in Burbank, California.

An endurance athlete, Schiff has participated in many marathons and triathlons. In 2010, he was the only US representative to compete in the inaugural Washington, DC triathlon. Since then, he has participated in races in several other cities, including the AIDS/LifeCycle charity bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles.