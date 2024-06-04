Info Category: Richest Politicians Net Worth: $250 Million Birthdate: Nov 27, 1957 (66 years old) Birthplace: Manhattan Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Lawyer, Author, Politician, Writer, Editor, Spokesperson Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Caroline Kennedy's Net Worth

What is Caroline Kennedy's Net Worth?

Caroline Kennedy is an American attorney, author and diplomat who has a net worth of $250 million. Caroline Kennedy is the daughter of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy and the late First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. She is the niece of the late Senators Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy.

In 2022, Caroline Kennedy was appointed the United States ambassador to Australia. Previously, she was the US ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017 during Barack Obama's second presidential term. The only surviving child of former US president John F. Kennedy, she has spent most of her professional life focused on law, politics, and philanthropic work, with an emphasis on education reform.

Early Life and Education

Caroline Kennedy was born on November 27, 1957 in New York City to John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. She had a younger brother named John Jr. who was born in 1960, and another younger brother named Patrick who died two days after his premature birth in 1963. When Kennedy was three years old, her father became president of the United States, and the family moved to the White House. There, she was often photographed riding her pony around the White House grounds. After the assassination of her father in 1963, Kennedy was raised by her maternal grandmother Janet. She later looked up to her uncle Robert as a surrogate father. However, after Robert's assassination in 1968, Jacqueline Kennedy took her kids away from the US to live in Greece with her new husband, shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

As a kid, Kennedy was educated in New York at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, the Brearley School, and Convent of the Sacred Heart. In 1975, she graduated from Concord Academy in Massachusetts. Kennedy went on to attend Radcliffe College at Harvard University, earning her BA in 1980. After graduating, she became a research assistant in the film and television department of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kennedy subsequently attended Columbia Law School, from which she obtained her JD in 1988.

Public Career

Kennedy has been very involved with non-profit organizations and work in the public sector. From 2002 to 2004, she served as the director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships for the New York City Department of Education. Kennedy has also served on the boards of directors of the Fund for Public Schools, the Commission on Presidential Debates, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Boeing Company, and on the board of trustees of Concord Academy. Elsewhere, she is the president of the Kennedy Library Foundation, an adviser to the Harvard Institute of Politics, and a member of the New York and Washington, D.C. bar associations.

In 2008 and 2012, Kennedy endorsed Barack Obama for US president, and in 2013 she was appointed by Obama as the US ambassador to Japan. This made her the first-ever female US ambassador to that country. During her tenure, Kennedy met with survivors of the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki, attended memorial ceremonies for victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, and christened the USS John F. Kennedy CVN-79 aircraft carrier on the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. She resigned as the ambassador to Japan in early 2017. Later, in 2022, US president Joe Biden named Kennedy the ambassador to Australia.

Profile in Courage Award and Books

Among her many other endeavors, Kennedy created the Profile in Courage Award with members of her family in 1989. The honor is given to public officials who demonstrate politically courageous leadership in the spirit of John F. Kennedy's book "Profiles in Courage." Caroline Kennedy has published some books of her own, including 1991's "In Our Defense: The Bill of Rights in Action" and 1995's "The Right to Privacy," both of which she co-wrote with Ellen Alderman. Later, she penned the poem and prose collection "A Family Christmas," which was published in 2007. Kennedy has also edited a number of books, including "A Patriot's Handbook" (2003) and "She Walks in Beauty: A Woman's Journey Through Poems" (2011).

Personal Life

Kennedy dated several high-profile men before getting married, including Mark Shand and Jonathan Guinness. In 1986, she married artist and designer Edwin Schlossberg, whom she had first met while working at the Met. Together, they have two daughters named Rose and Tatiana and a son named Jack. Rose is an actress, Tatiana a journalist, and Jack an aspiring attorney.

In matters of real estate, Kennedy owns Red Gate Farm, her mother's 375-acre estate in Martha's Vineyard.