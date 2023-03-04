Victoria Gotti Net Worth

What is Victoria Gotti's Net Worth?

Victoria Gotti is a reality television personality and writer who has a net worth of $200 thousand. Victoria Gotti is best known for being the daughter of notorious Mafia boss John Gotti. John Gotti was a convicted mob-boss who was in and out of jail during her childhood, during which time her mother told the family that her father was away on business as a plumbing supplier, helping to build a prison facility. In 1992, when Victoria was 30 years old, her father was convicted of racketeering and five counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole, where he died in 2002. Victoria's own (ex) husband, Carmine Agnello, was arrested for using extortion and arson to frighten a Queens business competitor. Since 2004, she has appeared on a number of reality television series, including "Growing Up Gotti," "The Celebrity Apprentice," and "Mob Wives." As a writer, Gotti has penned mystery novels and memoirs.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $200 Thousand Date of Birth: Nov 27, 1962 (60 years old) Place of Birth: Brooklyn Gender: Female Profession: Author, Writer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Victoria Gotti's Net Worth

Early Life

Victoria Gotti was born on November 27, 1962 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City to Mafia boss John, of the Gambino crime family, and his wife Victoria. She was raised in a two-story house in Queens alongside her siblings John Gotti Jr, Angel, and Frank.

Career Beginnings

Gotti began her career in news media, writing columns for the New York Post and working as a reporter for WNYW, New York City's flagship station of the Fox network

Books

Transitioning away from news media, Gotti started authoring books in the mid-90s. Her first release was 1995's "Women and Mitral Valve Prolapse," which chronicles her struggles with the titular heart disease. Two years after that, she published her first mystery novel, "The Senator's Daughter." Gotti went on to pen a number of further mystery novels, such as "I'll Be Watching You," "Superstar," and "Hot Italian Dish." She also authored a memoir entitled "This Family of Mine: What it Was Like Growing Up Gotti," which came out in 2009.

Growing Up Gotti

In 2004, Gotti launched her career as a reality television star with the A&E series "Growing Up Gotti." The show, which ran for three seasons through 2005, starred Gotti and her three sons Frank, John Jr., and Carmine Gotti. A one-hour anniversary special entitled "Growing Up Gotti: Ten Years Later" aired on A&E in late 2014.

Further Television Career

Gotti has appeared on several other reality television series over the years beyond "Growing Up Gotti." In early 2012, she was one of the contestants on the fifth season of "The Celebrity Apprentice," appearing alongside such names as Cheryl Tiegs, George Takei, Adam Carolla, Tia Carrere, Penn Jillette, and Clay Aiken. Ultimately, Gotti was eliminated in the second week of the competition. In 2013, she made a guest appearance on the fifth season of the Bravo series "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," and the following year appeared in an episode of the show's sixth season. Toward the end of 2014, Gotti appeared in an episode of the fifth season of the VH1 reality series "Mob Wives," advising cast member Angela Raiola about resolving interpersonal conflicts.

Outside of reality television, Gotti co-wrote and narrated the 2019 Lifetime television film "Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter." In the film, she's portrayed by Chelsea Frei, while her father is played by Maurice Benard. Gotti also executive produced the movie.

Personal Life

Going against the caution of her parents, Gotti wed mobster Carmine Agnello in 1984. They had three sons named Carmine, John Jr., and Frank before divorcing in 2003 when Agnello was in jail. As part of the divorce, Gotti was awarded Agnello's $3.2 million mansion, which was later foreclosed on in 2009.

New York Mansion

In 1989, Victoria and her then-husband Carmine Agnello paid $175,000 for a 4-acre property in Old Westbury, New York. Over the next few years they constructed what became an appropriately-gaudy 7,000 square foot mansion. This is the mansion that was featured in the reality series "Growing Up Gotti," which ran from 2004 to 2007 on A&E.

Carmine was arrested on a variety of mafia-related charges in 2000 and in October 2001 he was sentenced to serve 9 years in prison and forfeit $10 million worth of assets. Carmine and Victoria divorced in 2003 "on grounds of constructive abandonment."

In 2004 Victoria became the sole legal owner of the mansion, which is located at 6 Birch Hill Ct, Old Westbury, NY 11568:

Unfortunately, all was not well with Victoria and her mansion.

In 2016 the mansion was raided by the FBI, allegedly in connection to a fraud investigation involving Victoria and her three sons. And in the mean time, Victoria spent over a decade fighting foreclosure with her bank, JP Morgan Chase. By 2009, Victoria reportedly had not made a single payment on the home in two years when JP Morgan filed a claim that apparently showed she owed $650,000.

To clear her debts, Victoria attempted to sell the mansion a number of times over the years. She listed it for sale in December 2008 for $3.5 million. She then upped the price to $4.8 million.

By late 2021, the home was abandoned and had slipped into utter disrepair, with the pool filling with algae and the landscape overgrowing and dying. In September 2021 a YouTuber did a tour of the abandoned property:

Unfortunately no buyers came forward and the home was sold at auction in October 2022. The buyer, who paid $2.65 million, was JP Morgan Chase.