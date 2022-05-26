Todd Hoffman Net Worth:

What is Todd Hoffman's net worth?

Todd Hoffman is an American reality television star and gold prospector who has a net worth of $7 million dollars. He is known for starring on the Discovery Channel reality series "Gold Rush," which premiered in December 2010.

Early Life

Todd Hoffman was born on April 12, 1969 in Sandy, Oregon. His father, Jack Hoffman, worked as a gold prospector, which sparked Hoffman's interest in the world of gold mining from an early age. Todd thrived in school while growing up and was an honor student at Portland Christian High School. After high school, devout-Christian Hoffman attended William Jessup University. In college, he studied Middle Eastern History. He later switched to Northwestern Christian University, where he studied communications.

Career

Hoffman was the former owner of an Oregon-based aviation business but when the business failed, he decided to look for work off the beaten path.

Inspired by his father, a former gold prospector who had mined for gold in the 1980s, Mr. Hoffman decided to gather together a group of six friends who were also struggling with unemployment, and move to Porcupine Creek, Alaska. Their goal was to strike gold, and to build a new community in the wilderness that would allow all of them to live life simply and "off the grid".

Their search for gold is being chronicled in the reality series, "Gold Rush" on the Discovery Channel. The first season began airing in December 2010 and entered its eighth season in October 2017. The show was originally called, "Gold Rush Alaska", but moved to the Yukon, Canada for season two, and subsequently changed its name. Hoffman and some fellow cast mates have even spent some time hunting for gold outside of Alaska in remote areas of Guyana, Chile, and Peru. Hoffman is the owner and operator of the 316 Mining company. He was originally inspired to enter the business by his father's gold mining adventures during the 1980s. He also starred in the reality television series Gold Rush: South America in 2013 and Gold Rush: The Dirt from 2013 to 2016. The series had begun airing its 12th season in March of 2022.

Personal Life

Todd is married to Shawna Hoffman, and the two share a son together.