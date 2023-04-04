Terrence J Net Worth

What is Terrence J's net worth?

Terrence J is an American actor, television personality and model who has a net worth of $4 million. Terrence J rose to fame for co-hosting the BET music video countdown show "106 & Park" from 2006 to 2012, alongside Rocsi. Following that, he was the co-anchor of "E! News" until 2015. As an actor, Terrence J has appeared in such films as "Burlesque," "Sparkle," "Think Like a Man" and "Think Like a Man Too," and "The Perfect Match." Between 2009 and 2019 he appeared in 5 episodes of "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami" which starred Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Apr 21, 1982 (40 years old) Place of Birth: Queens Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.77 m) Profession: Presenter, Singer, Model, Rapper, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Terrence J's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Terrence J was born as Terrence Jenkins on April 21, 1982 in the Queens borough of New York City. He mostly grew up in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, where he attended Northern Nash High School. As a teenager, Jenkins worked as a DJ at the local radio station WRSV Soul 92.1. For his higher education, he went to North Carolina A&T State University, where he served as a DJ for the radio station WNAA; he was also a DJ at 102 Jamz in Greensboro. Jenkins graduated from North Carolina A&T with a degree in mass communication.

106 & Park

Jenkins rose to fame in 2006 when he began co-hosting the BET music video countdown program "106 & Park" with Rocsi Diaz. Consistently the number-one rated show on the network throughout its run, the program focused on hip hop and R&B videos. After six years, Jenkins and Rocsi left "106 & Park" in 2012. Their farewell episode was hosted by Pooch Hall and La La Anthony, and featured taped video messages from such major stars as Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Mike Epps, Keke Palmer, Future, 2 Chainz, and Ne-Yo. Jenkins later returned for the finale special of "106 & Park" in late 2014, appearing alongside A.J. Calloway and Bow Wow.

Further Television Career

While he was still hosting "106 & Park," Jenkins appeared on the E! reality series "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami," a spinoff of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." He also had a recurring role on "The Game," a spinoff of "Girlfriends." After leaving "106 & Park," Jenkins served as a co-anchor on "E! News" from 2013 to 2015. Following that gig, he hosted the short-lived dating game show "Coupled" on Fox. Jenkins went on to co-host "Miss USA 2016" and "Miss USA 2017" for the same network. Also in 2017, he hosted the sixth season of the reality dating series "Are You the One?" on MTV; he returned to host seasons seven and eight. Among his other television credits, Jenkins had a recurring role in the anthology slasher series "Scream: Resurrection" in 2019, the same year he hosted "Power Confidential."

Film Career

Beyond his work on television, Jenkins has acted in a number of films. He made his feature debut in 2006 in the romantic dramedy "The Heart Specialist," which premiered at the Boston Film Festival. Four years later, he appeared in the backstage musical "Burlesque" and the direct-to-video dance drama sequel "Stomp the Yard: Homecoming." In 2012, Jenkins had roles in the musical "Sparkle" and the romcom "Think Like a Man." In the latter, he played Michael Hanover, also known as "The Mama's Boy." Jenkins reprised his role in the 2014 sequel "Think Like a Man Too."

Among his other film credits, Jenkins appeared in the romcom "Baggage Claim" and the 3D dance film "Battle of the Year." In 2015, he had a cameo as himself in the big-screen adaptation of the HBO television series "Entourage." The year after that, Jenkins had his biggest film role yet, starring as playboy Charlie "Mack" McIntyre in the romcom "The Perfect Match." He starred opposite Cassie Ventura, with other cast members including Donald Faison, Dascha Polanco, Robert Christopher Riley, and Joe Pantoliano. In 2019, Jenkins appeared in "Same Difference" and "CIROC: What Men Want."

Personal Life

Previously, Jenkins dated Nicole Bilderback and Selita Ebanks. He was then in a long-term relationship with model Jasmine Sanders, followed by a relationship with another model, Mikalah Sultan. Jenkins resides in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles.

Jenkins has gotten into some rough spots over the years. In 2018, he was involved in a hit-and-run incident in which he allegedly fled the scene after his McLaren sports car was totaled. Later, in 2021, he was chased and shot at by robbers who followed him home early in the morning.

Real Estate

In 2015, Terrence paid $2.6 million for a home in the LA suburb of Sherman Oaks. Real estate records showed that in May 2021 he was seeking a renter for the eye-popping (and likely optimistic) fee of $45,000 per month.

In early 2021 Terrence J paid $1.35 million for a home in La Quinta, California.