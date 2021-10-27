Tamra Barney Net Worth:

splits: 9

What Is Tamra Judge's Net Worth?

Tamra Judge (formerly known as Tamra Barney) is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $3 million. Tamra is best known for being a cast member of the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which she starred on from 2007 to 2019. Her salary per season was $350,000.

Outside of reality TV, Judge co-owns a company called C.U.T. Fitness with her husband, Eddie Judge. She also worked as a real estate agent for Ladera Realtor, and she served as an associate producer on the 2020 documentary "Erasing Family," which "follows young adults fighting to reunite with their broken families."

Early Life

Tamra Judge was born Tamra Sue Waddle on September 2, 1967 in Glendale, California. After her parents divorced, Tamra became estranged from her father. In a PSA for the documentary "Erasing Family," Judge spoke about her parents' divorce, stating, "When my parents divorced, my dad would put things in my head. I would yell at my mom, I called her every name in the book. I would hate my mom so much, but my mom never gave up on me." She added, "A real parent doesn't tear down the other."

Career

In 2007, Tamra joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," and she went on to appear in more than 230 episodes of the series. In January 2020, Judge announced that she was leaving the series, saying that she reevaluated her life as a result of her husband's heart problems and her ex-husband's cancer diagnosis. She told "People" magazine, "The reality of it is, after Eddie's heart condition and now Simon with cancer, it's just very hard for me to want to go on a show where people are screaming and yelling and arguing about things that don't even matter. They've taught me that life is precious, and you don't get that time back."

Besides her work on "Real Housewives," Judge has also appeared on "Lopez Tonight," "Today," "Chelsea Lately," "The Ricki Lake Show," "FabLife," "The Doctors," "Then and Now with Andy Cohen," "The Dr. Oz Show," "Steve," "Watch What Happens: Live," and "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry," and she played herself in a 2014 episode of the USA series "Royal Pains." In February 2013, Tamra and Eddie opened the gym C.U.T. Fitness in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and in early 2019, they launched Vena CBD, which sells products for both people and pets. In August 2020, Judge announced that she was returning to a career in real estate and would be working for the luxury real estate agency Agent Inc., which was founded by John McMonigle of the Bravo reality series "Real Estate Wars."

Personal Life

Tamra married Darren Vieth on May 11, 1985, and they had a son, Ryan (born 1987), before divorcing in 1990. She then wed Simon Barney on May 23, 1998, and they welcomed son Spencer (born 2001) and daughters Sidney (born 2000) and Sophia (born 2006) together. Barney was employed by Fletcher Jones Motorcars as a sales consultant, and he also worked in tequila sales. During season five of "Real Housewives," Simon filed for divorce on grounds of infidelity and verbal abuse. Tamra claimed that Simon was the abusive one, both verbally and physically. Judge and Barney divorced in 2011, and Tamra and Sidney were estranged for years afterward, but they reconciled in 2020 after Simon was diagnosed with throat cancer. Tamra married Eddie Judge on June 15, 2013, at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California. The wedding was filmed for the "Real Housewives" spin-off "Tamra's OC Wedding," which aired in September 2013.

In August 2017, Judge revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with melanoma. She posted a photo showing a small mole that a masseuse had urged her to get checked out and wrote, "I'm showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle…. I had no idea!" In October 2018, Tamra said that she was melanoma-free. After being diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of thyroid gland, Judge underwent breast implant removal surgery in July 2021 in hopes that the procedure would ease her symptoms. After the surgery, she shared on Instagram, "I am alive. The surgery went great. He removed my implants, the capsule around it, and I'm really looking forward to feeling better and not having to deal with all these issues. I pray to God that it helps with everything."

Real Estate

In December 2017, Tamra and Eddie paid $1.58 million for a 3,900 square foot home in the Covenant Hills neighborhood of Ladera Ranch, California, and after remodeling the 5-bedroom house, they put it on the market for $1.8 million in September 2018. When the couple bought that home, they already owned a different home in the same neighborhood, which they listed for rent for $6,000 per month in February 2018. According to real estate records, the 3,795 square foot home last sold for $1.3 million in 2006 and was likely Eddie's home before he married Tamra.

In early 2020, the Judges sold their Coto de Caza California, home for $2 million. The couple had no plans to sell the home, but when Tamra's friend, realtor Shelley Black, told her that someone wanted to buy the house for $200,000 more than the $1.63 million they paid for it in 2018, they decided to sell it. The 4,840 square foot home sits on a lot that measures nearly 10,000 square feet, and the property includes six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a butler's pantry, a swimming pool, and a spa.