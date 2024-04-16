Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $6 Million Birthdate: May 17, 1969 (54 years old) Birthplace: Surfers Paradise Gender: Female Profession: Hair Stylist Nationality: Australia 💰 Compare Tabatha Coffey's Net Worth

What is Tabatha Coffey's Net Worth?

Tabatha Coffey is a United States-based Australian hairstylist, salon owner, and television personality who has a net worth of $6 million. Tabatha Coffey initially appeared as a contestant on the television show "Shear Genius" in 2007. She then was given her own television show, "Tabatha Takes Over," in 2008 in which she helped struggling hair salons experience success.

Early Life

Tabatha Coffey was born on May 17, 1969, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. She was raised by her parents in Surfers Paradise, a suburb in the City of Gold Coast. When she was only 14 years old, she began working as an assistant in a local salon. A year later, she enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship program in Australia. After completing the program, she moved to London to continue her training in hair styling. After working a bit in London, she eventually moved to the United States to continue developing her career.

Career

Coffey opened her own salon, Industrie Hair Gurus, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. She also would sometimes work out of Warren-Tricomi salon in West Hollywood. She developed a reputation for being able to create unique and specialized looks for her clients rather than focusing on specializing in one certain look. She also worked as a platform artist for the hair care product company Joico International. During her early career, she often would also travel to different countries throughout the year doing hair shows for Joico and teaching other professionals how to work with the product line.

Coffey first appeared on American television when she competed as a contestant in the Bravo reality show "Shear Genius." She had originally auditioned for the show out of curiosity, as she was not particularly interested in a career in the spotlight. However, when she began appearing on the show, she quickly earned a reputation for outspokenness and intensity. For most of the show, she was a front-runner. She won many challenges before being eliminated in the sixth episode, along with her teammate at the time, Tyson. She made her displeasure with some of Tyson's choices and methods on the show very clear, and the judges eliminated the duo due to their poor teamwork. However, she later won $10,000 as the show's Fan Favorite.

Coffey made such an impression with Bravo that she was approached by the network to have her own reality series called "Tabatha's Salon Takeover." In the show, she uses her hairdressing and business expertise to assist salons that are struggling and in danger of closing. The show premiered in August 2008. By the fourth season, the show was renamed to "Tabatha Takes Over" and the premise was expanded beyond just hair salons to feature other types of businesses as well. The show continued through seasons four and five before ending in June 2013.

Coffey has also made appearances on other shows like "Make Me a Supermodel," "The Tyra Banks Show," and "The Biggest Loser." In 2011, she hosted the NAHA Awards. In 2018, she began appearing on another show on Bravo called "Relative Success with Tabatha." In the show, she uses her experience in business to help family businesses that are struggling due to financial, business, and interpersonal issues. Eight episodes of the season aired on the network from January to March 2018.

Due to her television success, as well as her success as a stylist and salon owner, Coffey has also appeared in a number of beauty publications like "Seventeen," "Marie Claire," and "Mademoiselle." She has also worked as an editorial stylist for these magazines and has worked at New York's Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

Coffey is also a published author. In 2011, she published "It's Not Really About the Hair: The Honest Trust About Life, Love, and the Business of Beauty." She published a second book, "Own It," in 2014.

Coffey has cofounded a community platform called ThriveHive. On the platform, she publishes a variety of different types of content like workshops, classes, virtual social events, and newsletters. She has also become a certified coach and has built a business to help women succeed in their professional and personal lives.

Personal Life

Coffey is a lesbian and was in a long-term relationship with her partner, Heather Schuster. The two had known each other since the 1990s. In June 2022, Coffey shared on her Instagram that her partner of 27 years had lost her battle with cancer and passed away.