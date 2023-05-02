What is Suzy Amis' net worth?

Suzy Amis is an American actress, model and environmentalist who has a net worth of $25 million. Though it should be noted that majority of Suzi's net worth is attributable to her husband James Cameron. James Cameron's net worth is $700 million. Suzy Amis as a model for Ford and John Casablancas before launching an acting areer. Her first acting job was on an episode of "Miami Vice" in 1984. Her film debut came in the comedy "Fandango" in 1985. She went on to appear in dozens of films including "Rocket Gibraltar," "Where the Heart Is," "Rich in Love," "The Ballad of Little Jo," "Blown Away," "The Usual Suspects," "Titanic," "Last Stand at Saber River," and "Nadja." She retired from acting in 1998.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: Jan 5, 1962 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Oklahoma City Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) Profession: Actor, Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Suzy Amis' Net Worth

In 2000 Amis married director James Cameron. The two met while filming Titanic and have three children together. In the years since retiring Suzy as forged a career as an environmentalist and plat-based diet advocate.

Early Life

Amis was born on January 5, 1962 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was interested in the arts and entertainment from a young age and began working as a model with Ford Models during the 1980s.

Acting Career

Amis transitioned into acting from her modeling career in 1984 when she landed a role in "Miami Vice." The following year, she appeared in "Fandango." In 1987, she had a role in "The Big Town" followed by roles in "Plain Clothes" and "Rocket Gibraltar." In 1989, she appeared as character Maureen Cleveland in the film "Twister." In 1990, she had a role in ""Where the Heart Is" as character Chloe McBain. In 1993, she received recognition at the Independent Spirit Awards for her role in "The Ballad of Little Jo." She was nominated in the Best Female Lead category for her portrayal of character Josephine "Jo" Monaghan. The same year, she also appeared in "Two Small Bodies."

In 1994, Amis appeared in the films "Blown Away" and "Nadja." Her work in the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" helped the cast of the film earn the National Board of Review Award for Best Cast. In 1996, she had roles in "Cadillac Ranch" and "One Good Turn."

Amis was busy in 1997. She appeared in three television films – "The Beneficiary," "Last Stand at Saber River," and "Dead by Midnight." She also appeared in the film "The Ex" as character Molly Kenyon. Her biggest role of that year was in the film "Titanic" in which she played Lizzy Calvert. The cast of the film was nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category. In 1998, Amis appeared in "Firestorm" and "Judgment Day." She did not appear in another film until 2014 when she appeared as herself in the documentary "Deepsea Challenge 3D."

Philanthropy and Environmental Causes

After her acting career, Amis got increasingly involved in environmentalism and health. In 2006, she co-founded MUSE School, an independent non-profit school in Calabasas, California, with her sister, Rebecca. In 2015, the school became the country's first vegan K-12 school with a plant-based lunch program. The school is also zero waste and 100% solar powered.

In 2009, Amis founded Red Carpet Green Dress, a global initiative showcasing sustainable fashion on the red carpet at the Oscars. She has collaborated with high fashion brands like Armani and Vivienne Westwood and has helped create campaigns featuring ambassadors like Emma Roberts, Missi Pyle, Sophie Turner, and Olga Kurylenko, among others.

In 2014, she co-founded with her husband, James Cameron, Plant Power Task Force. The organization is focused on showing the impact of animal agriculture on climate change and the environment. It supported the first multi-country study on global diets that was conducted by the think tank, Chatham House. The group also spearheaded the MyPlate My Planet Initiative in the spring of 2015. The initiative is a platform for many different environmental and health organizations that link health and the environment to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines.

Additionally, Amis has also founded the Cameron Family Farms and Food Forest Organics, a plant-based café and market in New Zealand. Her farm in New Zealand supports regenerative agriculture by which they have used cattle livestock to improve the soil and help carbon sequestration.

In the fall of 2018, Amis published a vegan advocacy cookbook called "OMD: Swap One Meal A Day to Get Healthy, Live Longer, and Save the Planet." The paperback edition of the book was published the following year. The OMD Plan, featured in the book, was featured on Oprah Winfrey's Super Soul Sunday in the fall of 2019 and the book inspired Winfrey to commit to eating one plant-based meal a day.

Personal Life

Amis married actor Sam Robards in 1986. Together, they had a son together named Jasper before divorcing in 1994.

In 2000, Amis married James Cameron whom she had met while filming Titanic in 1997. They had three children together. In 2020, the couple became the permanent guardians for one of their daughter's teenage friends. The family lives on an organic farm in Hollister Ranch, in Santa Barbara county.