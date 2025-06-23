What is Zara Larsson's net worth?

Zara Larsson is a Swedish singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Zara Larsson ose from national talent show fame to become one of the most recognizable voices in global pop music. Known for her powerful vocals, dance-pop hooks, and unapologetic attitude, she has delivered hit after hit since her international breakout in 2015. Larsson's career has been marked by a steady evolution from teen star to mature artist, with chart-topping collaborations, major festival appearances, and a discography that balances club-ready bangers with moments of emotional vulnerability. With albums like "So Good," "Poster Girl," and "Venus," she has crafted a distinct space in modern pop—and with her 2025 project "Midnight Sun," she's entering what may be her most personal and artistic era yet.

Early Life

Zara Maria Larsson was born on December 16, 1997, in Solna, Stockholm County, Sweden. Raised in the suburb of Enskede, she developed an early passion for music and performing. Her influences ranged from Whitney Houston to Swedish pop legends like Carola Häggkvist. She studied at the Royal Swedish Ballet School and later at the arts-focused Kulturama School. From an early age, Zara was determined to become a star.

Career Beginnings

Larsson first gained national attention at age 10 by winning the second season of Sweden's version of "Got Talent," called "Talang," in 2008. Her performance of "My Heart Will Go On" wowed judges and viewers alike, earning her both prize money and widespread recognition. In 2012, she signed with TEN Music Group and released the debut EP "Introducing" in 2013. The single "Uncover" became a breakout hit in Scandinavia, topping the charts in Sweden and Norway and eventually earning multi-platinum certification. Her full-length debut album "1" followed in 2014 and also went platinum.

Breakthrough Success

Larsson's international breakthrough came in 2015 with two major hits: "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You" (featuring MNEK). These singles propelled her onto the global stage and led to a deal with Epic Records in the United States. Her second album, "So Good," was released in 2017 and became one of the most-streamed debuts by a female artist on Spotify. The album included hits like "Ain't My Fault" and "I Would Like," as well as collaborations with artists such as Ty Dolla $ign and Clean Bandit. Notably, she was featured on the Clean Bandit track "Symphony," which topped charts across Europe and became a career-defining single.

"Poster Girl" and "Venus"

In 2021, Larsson released her third studio album, "Poster Girl," which further established her pop credentials. The album included singles like "Ruin My Life," "Love Me Land," and "Talk About Love," showcasing her blend of vulnerability and confidence. She followed up with "Venus" in February 2024, which featured singles such as "Can't Tame Her," "You Love Who You Love," and the David Guetta collaboration "On My Love." "Venus" combined slick Europop, dancefloor energy, and emotionally resonant themes, with critics praising its polish and ambition. Larsson supported the album with major live performances across Europe and North America, including festival dates and opening slots for artists like Ed Sheeran and Kygo.

"Midnight Sun" and New Chapter

In 2025, Larsson launched a new creative era with the single "Midnight Sun," a shimmering, trance-influenced track that pays homage to the Swedish summer. It serves as the title track for her upcoming fifth studio album, set for release in September. She has described the project as her most personal to date, created with a close-knit team including MNEK, Helena Gao, and Zhone. Another single, "Pretty Ugly," explores themes of insecurity, empowerment, and image. To support the album, she will embark on a major arena tour across Europe in fall 2025 and is slated to open for Tate McRae's North American tour the following year.

Style and Advocacy

Larsson is known for her bold pop sensibility, blending fierce vocals with fashion-forward visuals and commanding stage presence. She's also vocal about her feminist beliefs and social issues, regularly speaking out on sexism in the music industry and beyond. Her music videos, performances, and interviews reflect a dedication to authenticity, body positivity, and creative freedom. She has emphasized working with women in her core creative and business team, crediting that environment with giving her space to thrive artistically.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout her career, Larsson has won dozens of awards, including multiple Swedish Grammis, MTV Europe Music Awards, and Rockbjörnen honors. She has received praise not only for her commercial success, but also for her work ethic and fearless persona. As of 2025, she's received nearly 180 award nominations, with over 60 wins.