What is Zach Bryan's Net Worth?

Zach Bryan is a country music singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $25 million. Zach Bryan had his commercial breakthrough with his 2022 album "American Heartbreak." He went on to release such further hit albums as "Zach Bryan" (2023) and "The Great American Bar Scene" (2024). Bryan's hit singles include "Something in the Orange," the Grammy Award-winning "I Remember Everything," and "Pink Skies."

Early Life and Military Service

Zach Bryan was born on April 2, 1996 in Okinawa, Japan and was raised in Oologah, Oklahoma. His parents are Annette and Dewayne, and he has a sister named Mackenzie. When he was 14 years old, Bryan began writing his own songs. At the age of 17, he continued a family tradition by enlisting in the United States Navy. Bryan served for eight years in Florida, Washington, Bahrain, and Djibouti before he was honorably discharged in 2021.

Career Beginnings on YouTube

In 2017, Bryan began uploading his music to YouTube. The first song he uploaded was "God Speed," which later appeared on his debut album. Bryan put 16 songs on YouTube before his song "Heading South" went viral in 2019.

Albums, EPs, and Singles

Bryan released his debut studio album, "DeAnn," in the summer of 2019. Recorded with his friends in an Airbnb in Jacksonville, Florida, the album is dedicated to Bryan's mother, who passed away in 2016. His next album was "Elisabeth," named after his future wife; it came out in the spring of 2020. That fall, he released his first EP, "Quiet, Heavy Dreams." Bryan went on to sign with Warner Records in 2021. The following year, he had his commercial breakthrough with the triple album "American Heartbreak." Supported by six singles, including the hit "Something in the Orange," the album reached number five on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Folk Albums charts. For "Something in the Orange," Bryan later earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. After releasing the EP "Summertime Blues" and such singles as "Burn, Burn, Burn" and "Starved," he released his first live album, "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks)," on Christmas Day in 2022.

In early 2023, Bryan collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers on the single "Dawns." That summer, he released his self-titled fourth studio album, which debuted atop the Billboard 200. The album launched Bryan's first number-one single, "I Remember Everything," featuring Kacey Musgraves. Notably, the song became the first-ever to simultaneously debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs chart, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. "I Remember Everything" went on to earn two Grammy Award nominations, winning for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Also in 2023, Bryan released the EP "Boys of Faith." The next year, on the Fourth of July, he released his fifth studio album, "The Great American Bar Scene." Preceded by the successful single "Pink Skies," the album made it to number two on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top Country Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, and Folk Albums charts. Toward the end of 2024, Bryan released the singles "High Road" and "This World's a Giant."

Legal Trouble

In September of 2023, Bryan was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for obstructing traffic in Vinita, Oklahoma. He was ultimately released on bail.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2020, Bryan married Rose Madden. The pair divorced the following year. In the summer of 2023, Bryan started dating Brianna LaPaglia, co-host of the pop-culture podcast "BFFs." Bryan announced he was breaking up with her via Instagram in 2024, blindsiding LaPaglia. A little later, LaPaglia alleged that Bryan emotionally abused her and offered her $12 million to sign an NDA following their breakup.

While touring and recording an album in late 2023, Bryan completed his bachelor's degree in psychology.

Real Estate

In July 2024, Zach paid $7.5 million for a home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.