Wendy Wilson net worth

What is Wendy Wilson's Net Worth?

Wendy Wilson is an American singer and television personality who has a net worth of $15 million. Wendy Wilson is best known as a member of the pop vocal trio Wilson Phillips. The group consists of her and her older sister Carnie Wilson, who are daughters of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, plus Chynna Phillips, the daughter of the Mamas & the Papas' Michelle Phillips and John Phillips. In 1990, the group had major success with its self-titled debut album, which remained on the charts for over a year and launched the number-one singles "Hold On," "Release Me," and "You're in Love."

Early Life

Wendy Wilson was born on October 16, 1969 in Los Angeles, California as the second daughter of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson and his first wife Marilyn. She and her sister Carnie have Jewish ancestry through their mother.

Wilson Phillips

Growing up, Wendy and Carnie Wilson were friends with Chynna Phillips, the daughter of Mamas & the Papas members Michelle and John Phillips. All three were passionate about music due to their parents, and worked together on singing and vocal harmonies. In 1989, the trio formed the vocal group Wilson Phillips and landed a deal with SBK Records. The group went on to release its self-titled debut album in 1990. A massive commercial success, the album reached number two on the Billboard 200 and remained in the top 10 for a whole year. It spawned five hit singles, including the number-one hits "Hold On," "Release Me," and "You're in Love." For the album and its singles, Wilson Phillips earned five Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year, for "Hold On." The group followed its huge success with the album "Shadows and Light," which came out in 1992 and reached number four on the Billboard 200. However, it failed to yield any singles as successful as those on Wilson Phillips' first album. After the release of "Shadows and Light," Chynna Phillips left the band, resulting in the group's dissolution.

In 2003, the Wilson sisters reunited with Phillips to record the first Wilson Phillips studio album in over a decade: "California." Released in the spring of 2004, the album peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 200. The group later released the 2010 Christmas album "Christmas in Harmony." Two years after that, Wilson Phillips put out "Dedicated," consisting of covers of songs by both the Beach Boys and the Mamas & the Papas. In the summer of 2016, the group got together again to perform on the ABC program "Greatest Hits."

Other Recordings and Performances

After Wilson Phillips broke up in the early 1990s, the Wilson sisters got together to record the Christmas album "Hey Santa!," which came out in 1993. Featuring 11 Christmas standards, plus the original title track, the album was a commercial disappointment. In 1997, going by the group name the Wilsons, the Wilson sisters released a self-titled album. The sisters later collaborated with the family and friends of the Beach Boys' Al Jardine for a show in Las Vegas. In mid-2012, the Wilson sisters joined other family members of Beach Boys members to form the vocal group California Saga. The group performed at the intermission of the homecoming Hollywood Bowl show on the Beach Boys' 50th anniversary tour.

Reality Television

Beyond her music career, Wilson has appeared on some reality television programs over the years. In early 2008, she showed up alongside her sister, as well as her niece Lola Bonfiglio, in an episode of "Supernanny." A couple years later, the Wilson sisters appeared with their mother and husbands on a special edition of "The Newlywed Game." In 2012, Wilson created and starred on the reality show "Wilson Phillips: Still Holding On."

Personal Life

In 2002, Wilson married sound engineer and record producer Daniel Knutson. Together, they have four sons named Leo, Beau, Will, and Jesse, the latter two of whom are twins.