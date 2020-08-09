Wayne Sermon net worth: Wayne Sermon is an American musician, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $40 million. He is best known for being the lead guitarist for the band Imagine Dragons.

Wayne Sermon was born in American Fork, Utah in June 1984. He plays the guitar, mandolin, cello, and piano. Imagine Dragons formed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2008. Their debut studio album Night Visions was released in 2012 and reached #1 on the US Rock chart as well as #2 in the US and the UK, #3 in Canada and Ireland, #4 in Australia, and #5 in New Zealand. Imagine Dragons released the album Smoke + Mirrors in 2015 and the album reached #1 in the US, Canada, and the UK. Their album Evolve was released in 2017 and reached #1 on the US Rock chart as well as in Canada and Switzerland and #2 in the US. Their album Origins was released in 2018 and reached #1 on the US Rock chart and in Canada and well as #2 in the US and Switzerland. The band has had hit singles with the songs "It's Time", "Radioactive", "Demons", "Believer", "Thunder", "Whatever It Takes", "Natural", and more.

Real Estate: In July 2020 Wayne paid $5.8 million for a 6-acre property in Rolling Hills, California.