What is Wanessa Camargo's Net Worth?

Wanessa Camargo is a Brazilian singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $20 million. Wanessa Camargo began her career in 2000 with the single "O Amor Não Deixa," which debuted at number one in Brazil. Since then, she has had such hit songs as "Tanta Saudade," "Não Resisto a Nós Dois," "Me Abrace," and "Fly." Camargo has also appeared on many television programs, and in 2024 competed as a housemate on "Big Brother Brasil 24."

Early Life and Education

Wanessa Camargo was born on December 28, 1982 in Goiânia, Brazil to businesswoman Zilú and singer Zezé, who later formed the musical duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano with his brother. At the age of nine, Camargo moved with her family to São Paulo. There, she started a band with three of her friends called the Fenders. The group was soon renamed Neon, and began performing at clubs and parties. In 1993, Camargo started studying theater and dance; she later took up gymnastics. At the age of 16 in 1998, she was the target of a kidnapping that went awry when the kidnappers mistakenly took her uncle instead. Following another attack, at her school, Camargo moved with her family to Plantation, Florida for a year.

Albums and Singles

In 2000, Camargo signed with BMG Brasil and released her debut single, "O Amor Não Deixa." The single debuted at number one in Brazil, and was included on Camargo's self-titled debut album a month later. Camargo went on to release her second self-titled album in late 2001; its lead single was "Eu Quero Ser o Seu Amor." The album also spawned the singles "Tanta Saudade" and "Gostar de Mim." Camargo released a third self-titled album in late 2002. Two years later, she released her first live album, "Transparente Ao Vivo." That was followed in 2005 by the studio album "W," which contained the successful singles "Amor, Amor" and "Não Resisto a Nós Dois." In 2007, Camargo began going by the mononymous stage name Wanessa, and released her fifth studio album, "Total."

Camargo released her sixth studio album, "Meu Momento," in 2009; it spawned her first English-language single, "Fly," featuring rapper Ja Rule. She then transitioned to electronic music in 2010 with her debut EP "Você não Perde por Esperar." The following year, Camargo released her seventh studio album, "DNA," which was her first to be completely in English. She didn't release another studio album until 2016, with "33." That album earned mostly negative reviews from critics, who lamented Camargo for "selling out." However, the album spawned the successful single "Coração Embriagado." Camargo went on to release her ninth studio album, "Universo Invertido," in 2020.

Style and Influences

Camargo's musical style has covered a range of genres over the years, including country pop, dance-pop, electropop, and reggaeton. In 2016, she began recording in the sertanejo genre. In terms of her musical influences, Camargo has cited such artists as Shania Twain, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion. When she began recording in more of a pop style in 2005, she mentioned Madonna, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, and Michael Jackson as influences. Camargo has also named Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, and Lauryn Hill as influential artists for her.

Film and Television Appearances

In 2001, Camargo made her acting debut as Honey Mel in the Brazilian fantasy musical adventure children's film "Xuxa e os Duendes." The following year, she began hosting the music television program "Jovens Tardes." After leaving that show in 2004, Camargo starred in the fourth season of the fifth television adaptation of the children's book "Sítio do Picapau Amarelo." The same year, she starred in the second season of the reality series "Quebrando a Rotina." In 2005, Camargo was on another reality show, "Subindo a Serra." Three years after that, she served as a guest coach and mentor on the reality program "High School Musical: A Seleção." Camargo went on to host episodes of "Domingo da Gente" and "Hora do Faro" in the 2010s. After a long break from television, she returned in early 2024 to compete as a housemate on "Big Brother Brasil 24."

Activism

Camargo has been involved in activism. She serves as an ambassador for Fundação SOS Mata Atlântica, which works to preserve the Atlantic Forest in South America. Camargo has also donated to Unicef and various social projects, and was appointed a UN ambassador in 2015. Elsewhere, she has been active in LGBTQ advocacy, performing at the São Paulo Pride Parade and speaking out against homophobia in Brazil.

Personal Life

As a teenager, Camargo dated singer Leandro Scornavacca. Once she began her career in 2000, she entered into a relationship with actor and singer Dado Dolabella, whom she dated until 2002. After that, Camargo briefly dated actors Erik Marmo and Rodrigo Prado and singers Felipe Dylon and Rogério Flausino. In 2005, she met businessman Marcus Buaiz, whom she later married in 2007. The couple has two sons named José and João.