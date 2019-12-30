Vestal Goodman net worth: Vestal Goodman was an American singer who had a net worth of $3 million. Vestal Goodman was born in Fyffe, Alabama in December 1929 and passed away in December 2003. She was a Southern gospel singer who was active from 1949 to 2003. She was a member of the Happy Goodman Family which included her husband along with his brothers and sisters. She married preacher Howard Goodman and had two children. She has been referred to as "The Queen of Southern Gospel Music". The Happy Goodman Family released several albums from 1963 to 2001. The original and main four members were Howard Goodman, Vestal Goodman, Sam Goodman, and Rusty Goodman. The group won a Grammy Award in 1968, which was the first Grammy to be awarded for a gospel album by a gospel group. Vestal Goodman passed away on December 27, 2003 at 74 years old of complications from influenza.