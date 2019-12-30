Vestal Goodman Net Worth

How much is Vestal Goodman Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesSingers
Vestal Goodman net worth:
$3 Million

Vestal Goodman net worth: Vestal Goodman was an American singer who had a net worth of $3 million. Vestal Goodman was born in Fyffe, Alabama in December 1929 and passed away in December 2003. She was a Southern gospel singer who was active from 1949 to 2003. She was a member of the Happy Goodman Family which included her husband along with his brothers and sisters. She married preacher Howard Goodman and had two children. She has been referred to as "The Queen of Southern Gospel Music". The Happy Goodman Family released several albums from 1963 to 2001. The original and main four members were Howard Goodman, Vestal Goodman, Sam Goodman, and Rusty Goodman. The group won a Grammy Award in 1968, which was the first Grammy to be awarded for a gospel album by a gospel group. Vestal Goodman passed away on December 27, 2003 at 74 years old of complications from influenza.

Vestal Goodman Net Worth

Vestal Goodman

Net Worth:$3 Million
Date of Birth:Dec 13, 1929 - Dec 27, 2003 (74 years old)
Gender:Female
Profession:Singer
Nationality:United States of America
Last Updated:2019
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion
More Singers