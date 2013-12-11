Vanessa Paradis net worth: Vanessa Chantal Paradis, known as Vanessa Paradis, is a French singer, model and actress who has a net worth of $150 million. Vanessa Paradis became a child star at 14 with the worldwide success of her single "Joe le taxi". Since 1991, Paradis has been a spokesmodel for Chanel.

She was born on December 22, 1972 in Saint-Maur-des-Fossés, France to interior designers André and Corinne Paradis. She recorded her first single, "La Magie des surprises-parties", in 1983 and performed it in an Italian festival in 1985. Although "La Magie des surprises-parties" was not a hit, it paved the way for the song with which she became internationally famous, "Joe le taxi", in 1987, when she was 14 years old. It was ranked number 1 in France for 11 weeks and, unusually for a song sung in French, was released in the United Kingdom, where it reached number 3 on the charts. In 1992, she moved to the United States to work with Lenny Kravitz, whom she also dated at the time. Paradis started working on a new album in English, a language in which she was now fluent. Written and produced by Kravitz, the album, titled Vanessa Paradis, topped the French chart and briefly made the UK listings at number 45. From 1998 to 2012, Paradis was in a relationship with American actor Johnny Depp. They have a daughter, Lily-Rose Melody Depp (born 1999), and a son, John Christopher "Jack" Depp III (born in 2002). Rumors of a separation began surfacing as early as January 2012. Depp's representative officially announced their breakup in June of 2012. Despite never being officially married, Johnny Depp announced that he planned to give half his fortune to Vanessa Paradis as a settlement anyways.