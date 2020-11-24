Van Hunt net worth: Van Hunt is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for his cover of the song "Family Affair".

Van Hunt was born in Dayton, Ohio in March 1970. His musical styles include neo soul, funk, and rock. Van Hunt released his self-titled debut studio album in 2004 on Capitol records. He released the album On the Jungle Floor in 2006 on Capitol and the album Popular in 2017 on Blue Note records. Van Hunt released the albums What Were You Hoping For? In 2011 and The Fun Rises, the Fun Sets in 2015 on his own record label. The Fun Rises, the Sun Sets reached #31 on the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. Van Hunt plays the guitar, bass, keyboards, drums, and saxophone. In 2006 he won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Family Affair" by Sly & the Family Stone.

In 2020, Van was romantically linked to actress Halle Berry.