V Net Worth

What Is V's Net Worth?

V is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor who has a net worth of $30 million. V is best known for being a singer in the South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys. BTS has released the Korean-language albums "Dark & Wild" (2014), "Wings" (2016), "Love Yourself: Tear" (2018), "Map of the Soul: 7" (2020), and "Be" (2020) and the Japanese-language albums "Wake Up" (2014), "Youth" (2016), "Face Yourself"(2018), and "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" (2020).

The group is known for singles such as "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," "Danger," "I Need U," "For You," "Run," "Spring Day," "DNA," "Fake Love," "Idol," and "Dynamite." V has released the solo singles "It's Definitely You" (with BTS bandmate Jin), "Sweet Night," and "Christmas Tree," and "Sweet Night" and "Christmas Tree" both reached #1 on the charts in Hungary. V directed the 2019 music video for his song "Winter Bear," and he produced the 2020 BTS music video "Blue & Grey." As an actor, V played Seok Han-sung on the South Korean television series "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth" from 2016 to 2017, and he began appearing on the Amazon Prime Video series "Jinny's Kitchen" in 2023. In 2018, the members of BTS were honored with the South Korean Order of Cultural Merit, and in 2019, "Time" magazine included the group on its list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Earnings

In 2019 the group generated $170 million touring. The only group to earn more was Metallica. Thanks largely to these touring revenues, between June 2019 and June 2020, the BTS members earned a combined $50 million, roughly $7 million per member.

Big Hit IPO

On September 28, 2020, BTS' management company Big Hit Entertainment went public a South Korean stock exchange. The company ended its first day of trading with a market cap of $4.1 billion. It was the third-largest South Korean stock market debut in three years. As owner of 43% of the company, Big Hit founder Bang Si-Hyuk ended the IPO day with a net worth of $1.4 million. A month before the public offering Bang gave each member of the group 68,385 shares in the company ahead of its IPO. At the end of the company's first day of trading each of the seven members found themselves sitting on stakes worth $7.9 million.

Early Life

V was born Kim Tae-hyung on December 30, 1995, in Daegu, South Korea. V was raised in Geochang County with two younger siblings, and he became interested in a career as a singer when he was in elementary school. V started taking saxophone lessons as a middle schooler, and after auditioning in Daegu, he was accepted as a trainee for Big Hit Entertainment. He attended Korean Arts High School, and after graduating in 2014, he majored in Broadcasting and Entertainment at Global Cyber University. He earned his degree in 2020, then he began attending Hanyang Cyber University in pursuit of a Master of Business Administration in Advertising and Media.

Career

BTS formed in 2013 and features V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, and J-Hope. In 2014, the band released the Korean-language album "Dark & Wild" and the Japanese-language album "Wake Up," with "Dark & Wild" reaching #2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart and "Wake Up" reaching #3 on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart. From these two albums, the singles "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," and "Danger" were top 10 hits in Japan. In 2016, BTS released the Korean-language album "Wings" and the Japanese-language album "Youth," which reached #1 in South Korea and Japan, respectively. "Wings" featured the V solo track "Stigma," which reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. In 2018, the group released the Korean-language album "Love Yourself: Tear" and the Japanese-language album "Face Yourself." "Love Yourself: Tear" reached the top 10 on the charts in more than 15 countries and was certified 3× Million in South Korea. The album included a solo single by V titled "Singularity," and it topped the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. "Face Yourself" reached #1 on the Japanese Albums chart, Japan Hot Albums chart, and "Billboard" World Albums chart, and it went 2× Platinum in Japan. "Fake Love" from "Love Yourself: Tear" reached #1 in several countries.

In 2020, BTS released three studio albums, the Korean-language albums "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" and the Japanese-language album "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey." "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" topped the charts in numerous countries and were both certified 3× Million or higher in South Korea. "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" reached #1 in Japan and Portugal and on the "Billboard" World Albums, and it was certified Million in Japan. The V solo single "Inner Child" reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart and reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" Digital Songs chart and Hungary's Mahasz chart. In 2016, V began starring on the KBS2 series "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth," and he recorded the song "It's Definitely You" with Jin for the show's soundtrack. The song peaked at #8 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. In June 2017, V released the song "4 O'Clock" in honor of the fourth anniversary of BTS, and he co-produced it with RM. In January 2019, he released "Scenery," his first independent song, and during its first two weeks of release, the song broke SoundCloud's daily streaming record nine times. Next, V released the song "Winter Bear" on SoundCloud, and in 2020, he performed the track "Sweet Night" on the soundtrack for the JTBC series "Itaewon Class." The single reached #1 in Hungary and #2 on the "Billboard" Digital Songs Sales chart. In 2021, V recorded the song "Christmas Tree" for the "Our Beloved Summer" soundtrack, and the song reached #1 in Hungary and #18 in South Korea. In 2023, he was named a brand ambassador for SimInvest, an Indonesian investment company, and a global ambassador for the French fashion company Celine.

Personal Life

In October 2018, V had difficulty singing during the band's "Love Yourself World Tour" show in Paris because of an illness, and he had to avoid singing some of his parts. In October 2021, he had to abstain from choreography during the group's "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts. A spokesman for BTS stated, "V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23 and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being."

Awards and Nominations

BTS has won more than 500 awards, including 11 American Music Awards, 13 Asia Artist Awards, 12 "Billboard" Music Awards, 32 Circle Chart Music Awards, 23 The Fact Music Awards, 19 Genie Music Awards, 31 Golden Disc Awards, 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards, 34 Japan Gold Disc Awards, 49 MAMA Awards, 38 Melon Music Awards, 15 MTV Europe Music Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards, and 27 Seoul Music Awards. In 2020, V won an APAN Star Award for Best OST for "Sweet Night, and in 2022, he was nominated in that category for "Christmas Tree." That song also earned him a DDU Korean Drama Award for Best OST, MAMA Award nominations for Best OST and Song of the Year, and a Seoul International Drama Award nomination for Outstanding Korean Drama OST. V received a Melon Music Award nomination for Best OST for "It's Definitely You" in 2017, and he won Soompi Awards for Best Idol Actor for "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth" in 2018 and Best Choreography for "Singularity" in 2019. In 2023, he won Seoul Music Awards for Fan Choice of the Year – April and Fan Choice of the Year – May. V has also set two Guinness World Records, both in 2021: "Fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram" (43 minutes) and "Fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram" (4 hours and 52 minutes).

Real Estate

In July 2019, V reportedly paid ₩5.1 billion KRW (approximately $4.55 million) for an apartment in the Apelbaum complex in Samsung-dong, Gangnam-Gu. The apartment measures 282.73 square meters.