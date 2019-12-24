Tyler Shaw Net Worth

Tyler Shaw net worth: Tyler Shaw is a Canadian singer and actor who has a net worth of $1 million. Tyler Shaw was born in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada in April 1993. He won the MuchMusic Coca-Cola Covers Contest 2012. Shaw plays guitar and piano and his musical style is classified as pop. He released his debut studio album Yesterday in 2015 and the album Intuition in 2018. Shaw's debut single "Kiss Goodnight" reached #5 on the Canadian Adult Contemporary chart, #7 on the Canadian Hot Adult Contemporary chart, and #24 in Canada. His single "By My Side" reached #9 on the Canadian Adult Contemporary chart. Tyler Shaw's single "Cautious" reached #8 on the Canadian Adult Contemporary chart and #10 on the Canadian Hot Adult Contemporary chart. His single "With You" reached #7 on both of those charts and his single "To the Man Who Let Her Go" reached #8 on the both of those charts. He has also had success with the Christmas singles "Baby, It's Cold Outside" featuring Kira Isabella and "Silent Night".

