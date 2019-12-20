Ty England net worth: Ty England is an American country music singer who has a net worth of $1 million. Ty England was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in December 1963. He was a member of Garth Brooks' band before he started his solo career. Ty England released his debut self-titled studio album in 1995 on RCA Nashville. The album reached #13 on the US Country chart and #30 on the Canadian Country chart as well as #95 on the Billboard 200 chart. England released the album Two Ways to Fall in 1996 which reached #54 on the US Country chart. He also released the albums Highways & Dance Halls in 1999 and Alive and Well and Livin' the Dream in 2007. England's debut single "Should've Asked Her Faster" reached #3 on the US Country chart and #2 on the Canadian Country chart. His other singles include "Smoke in Her Eyes", "Redneck Son", "Irresistible You", "All of the Above", and "I Drove Her to Dallas".