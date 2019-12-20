Ty England Net Worth

How much is Ty England Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesSingers
Ty England net worth:
$1 Million

Ty England net worth: Ty England is an American country music singer who has a net worth of $1 million. Ty England was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in December 1963. He was a member of Garth Brooks' band before he started his solo career. Ty England released his debut self-titled studio album in 1995 on RCA Nashville. The album reached #13 on the US Country chart and #30 on the Canadian Country chart as well as #95 on the Billboard 200 chart. England released the album Two Ways to Fall in 1996 which reached #54 on the US Country chart. He also released the albums Highways & Dance Halls in 1999 and Alive and Well and Livin' the Dream in 2007. England's debut single "Should've Asked Her Faster" reached #3 on the US Country chart and #2 on the Canadian Country chart. His other singles include "Smoke in Her Eyes", "Redneck Son", "Irresistible You", "All of the Above", and "I Drove Her to Dallas".

Ty England Net Worth

Net Worth:$1 Million
Last Updated:2019
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion
More Singers