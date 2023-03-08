What is Trisha Paytas' Net Worth?

Trisha Paytas is an American media personality, actress, recording artist, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $12 million. Trisha Paytas is known for her lifestyle-oriented vlogs, music videos, and mukbang eating shows. She also launched and co-hosted the YouTube podcast "Frenemies" with Ethan Klein. Among her other activities, Paytas has appeared on various reality television shows and released her own songs. She created her YouTube channel, blndsundoll4mj, in 2006. Today the channel has more than 5 million subscribers and 2 billion views. Trisha is the co-host of the "Frenemies" podcast with Ethan Klein.

OnlyFans Earnings

Trisha is reportedly one of the highest-paid people on the adult subscription platform OnlyFans. It has been reported that she earns as much $1 million per month from the platform.

Real Estate

In January 2021 Trisha paid $3.7 million for a mansion in Westlake Village, California.

Early Life and Education

Trisha Paytas was born on May 8, 1988 in Riverside, California and was raised in Illinois. She has an older brother and a younger half-sister. When she was 15, Paytas moved back to California and enrolled in an online Catholic school program. The following year, she returned to Illinois to live with her mother, and attended high school in Pecatonica.

Career Beginnings

Aspiring to become an actress, Paytas moved to Los Angeles. There, she began her career doing professional lingerie modeling, as well as stripping and escorting.

YouTube Career

In 2007, Paytas registered her YouTube channel, which was originally dedicated to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. Soon, she began making other types of content, mostly focusing on beauty, fashion, and relationships. Paytas became increasingly well-known on YouTube in the 2010s, during which time she made several trolling videos to gain attention. She also started making mukbang videos, a broadcast trend popularized in South Korea that involves the host consuming food while interacting with their audience. These videos became very popular on Paytas's YouTube channel.

Paytas expanded her YouTube presence in 2020 when she started the podcast "Frenemies" with fellow YouTuber Ethan Klein. The show, which the pair co-hosted together, focused on drama in the social media world. "Frenemies" ended in mid-2021 in the wake of disagreements between Paytas and Klein over the production. The program also attracted controversy due to comments Paytas made about Judaism and the Holocaust that were considered to be antisemitic.

Television Career

Paytas had her first major television gig in 2006 when she served as a correspondent on the daytime talk show "The Greg Behrendt Show." The next year, she competed on two reality shows, "The Next Best Thing" and "Who Wants to Be a Superhero?" Paytas continued to appear on many reality programs. In 2008, she competed on "The Price is Right," and in 2010 was featured in the pilot episode of the TLC series "My Strange Addiction," in which she discussed her addiction to tanning.

Between 2011 and 2013, Paytas made appearances on such reality shows as "Who Wants to Date a Comedian?," "Judge Alex," "The Millionaire Matchmaker," "America's Got Talent," and "Double Divas." In 2014, she competed on "Celebrity Name Game." Two years later, she was a contestant on the reboot of the panel show "To Tell the Truth." In 2017, Paytas was a housemate on "Celebrity Big Brother 20" in the UK; she ended up coming in 13th place. Her other reality television credits have included episodes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "The Doctors."

Music Videos

Paytas has appeared in some music videos by high-profile artists. The first video she appeared in was for Amy Winehouse's song "Tears Dry on Their Own" in 2007. A couple years after that, she portrayed Jessica Simpson in the video for Eminem's "We Made You." Paytas portrayed another real-life figure, Marilyn Monroe, in the 2011 video for Les Savy Fav's "Sleepless in Silverlake." She then appeared in the music video for "Beekeeper's Daughter," by the All-American Rejects, in 2012.

Personal Life

Paytas has been involved in multiple publicized relationships. From 2017 to 2019, she dated fellow YouTuber Jason Nash. Subsequently, she dated Israeli photographer Moses Hacmon, whom she married in 2021. The couple has a daughter named Malibu Barbie. Although she came out as transgender in 2019, Paytas later said she was identifying as non-binary.

Paytas has struggled with her mental health, having been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. She also used to have issues with substance abuse, primarily related to prescription pills.