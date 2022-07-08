Travie McCoy Net Worth:

What is Travie McCoy's Net Worth?

Travie McCoy is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter who has a net worth of $2 million. Travie McCoy is best known as the former lead vocalist of the rap rock group Gym Class Heroes. During the band's hiatus, he embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut solo album "Lazarus" in 2010. From that album, McCoy had one of his biggest hit songs with "Billionaire," featuring Bruno Mars.

Early Life and Education

Travie McCoy was born on August 5, 1981 in Geneva, New York to a Haitian father and a mother of Irish and Native American ancestry. Following a skateboarding accident as a child, he was confined to a wheelchair for four months, during which time he focused on making art. At the age of 15, McCoy worked as an apprentice at a tattoo parlor. Inspired by such bands as Earth Crisis and Snapcase and such rap acts as the Arsonists and Company Flow, he subsequently began taking buses to New York City to participate in rap battles at the club Fat Beats.

For his education, McCoy went to Geneva High School, where he played the drums and formed his own rap group called True Life Playas. He went on to attend the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica as a fine arts and illustration major. McCoy eventually dropped out to focus his time on tattooing and music.

Career Beginnings

After dropping out of college, McCoy worked at a tattoo parlor and a gas station, and also taught art at a Boys & Girls Club. He later quit all three jobs to focus on making art. In the summer of 2002, McCoy began his professional music career appearing on the MTV program "Direct Effect," on which he appeared performing in an MC battle.

Gym Class Heroes

In high school, McCoy befriended Matt McGinley in their gym class. At a subsequent party, McGinley was playing the drums alongside bassist Ryan Geise; because there was no vocalist, McCoy took the stage and began rapping as they played. From this, the boys formed the rap rock band Gym Class Heroes in 1997. They soon added bassist Eric Roberts and guitarist Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo. Signed to the labels Decaydance Records and Fueled by Ramen, Gym Class Heroes released their first major label album, "The Papercut Chronicles," in 2005. The band had its breakthrough the next year with "As Cruel as School Children," which went on to earn a Gold certification from the RIAA. Next, in 2008, Gym Class Heroes released the EP "Patches from the Quilt" and the studio album "The Quilt." The latter, which features appearances from such artists as Busta Rhymes, Estelle, and Daryl Hall, reached number 14 on the Billboard 200.

After a two-year hiatus, Gym Class Heroes released their fifth album, "The Papercut Chronicles II," in late 2011. The album spawned the hit single "Stereo Hearts," featuring Adam Levine; other singles were "Ass Back Home," "The Fighter," and "Martyrial Girls." Following this, Gym Class Heroes went on an indefinite hiatus. The group later returned in 2018 to open for the Offspring and 311.

Solo Career

While Gym Class Heroes were on hiatus in 2010, McCoy launched his solo career. To record new material and recover from his painkiller addiction, he moved to Miami, Florida. McCoy subsequently had his first solo hit – and one of the biggest successes of his entire career – with the song "Billionaire," featuring Bruno Mars. The lead single from McCoy's debut album "Lazarus," "Billionaire" charted in numerous countries around the world. "Lazarus" also launched the singles "Need You" and "We'll Be Alright." After more than a decade, McCoy released his second solo album, "Never Slept Better," in 2022.

Collaborations

McCoy has been a featured artist on songs by various other artists. Among his credits, he was featured on the remix of Jessica Jarrell's debut single "Up and Running"; on Livin's "When I Approach"; Cheryl Cole's "Yeah Yeah"; Taio Cruz's "Higher"; Stooshe's "Love Me"; and Deuce's "I Came to Party."

In 2013, McCoy collaborated with Jason Mraz on the single "Rough Water." The next year, he partnered with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco for the single "Keep On Keeping On." McCoy was later featured on the hit single "Wrapped Up," by Olly Murs. Following a long break from recording, McCoy returned in 2021 to release his first single in six years, "A Spoonful of Cinnamon."

Substance Addiction

McCoy has been open about his longtime struggles with substance addiction. He first got addicted to drugs, namely opioids, at the age of 15; his addiction worsened in 2007 following the passing of his best friend. McCoy went through a couple of detox programs, and reported that his opiate receptors were eventually cleaned.

Legal Problems

McCoy has had some run-ins with the law during his performing career. At a St. Louis concert in the summer of 2008, he was arrested for smacking a man in the head with his microphone. Apparently, the man had shouted racial slurs at McCoy during the concert, and was brought on stage to be called out. Later, McCoy was charged with third-degree assault for the incident.

In 2010, McCoy ran into legal trouble again when he was arrested for tagging the Berlin Wall in Germany during his tour of Europe. He was eventually released on bail, and continued his tour.

Personal Life

Previously, McCoy was in a high-profile relationship with singer Katy Perry. The pair separated in late 2008 before briefly reuniting; however, Perry officially cut off the relationship in 2009 on account of McCoy's continued substance addiction. Allegedly, McCoy is the subject of Perry's 2010 song "Circle the Drain."