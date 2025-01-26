Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Trace Cyrus' net worth?

Trace Cyrus is an American musician who has a net worth of $2 million.

Trace Cyrus is best known as the former lead vocalist and guitarist of the pop rock band Metro Station. The group achieved mainstream success with their 2008 hit single "Shake It," which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. As the adopted son of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus and older brother of pop icon Miley Cyrus, Trace has navigated a unique path in the music industry, balancing his own artistic identity with his family's musical legacy. Beyond Metro Station, he has ventured into various musical projects and business endeavors, including clothing lines and tattoo artistry.

Early Life and Family

Trace Cyrus was born Neil Timothy Helson on February 24, 1989 Born in Ashland, Kentucky, Trace was adopted by Billy Ray Cyrus after his marriage to Trace's mother, Tish Cyrus, in 1993. He was originally given his biological father's surname, Helson, but later took the Cyrus name. Growing up in a musical household significantly influenced his artistic development, though he gravitated toward a different style than his country music roots. Along with sister Miley, he was raised between homes in Tennessee and Los Angeles, experiencing both Southern culture and the entertainment industry from an early age.

Metro Station

In 2006, Trace and Mason Musso (brother of Mitchell Musso, who co-starred with Miley Cyrus on "Hannah Montana") formed Metro Station in Los Angeles. The band began gaining attention on MySpace, where their blend of electronic pop and rock resonated with young listeners. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2007, and "Shake It" became an international hit in 2008. The song's success led to tours with popular acts like Good Charlotte and Panic! at the Disco.

Musical Evolution

After Metro Station's initial success, the band faced internal tensions and broke up in 2010. Trace pursued various musical projects, including a brief solo career under the name Ashland HIGH. In 2014, he and Musso reconciled and reformed Metro Station, releasing the EP "Gold" that year. The band continued to release music sporadically, though never achieving the same level of commercial success as their early years. Throughout this period, Cyrus struggled with finding his musical identity while dealing with the pressures of fame and family expectations.

Business Ventures and Personal Brand

Beyond music, Trace has demonstrated entrepreneurial ambitions. In 2008, he launched the clothing line From Backseats to Bedrooms, which reflected his rock and roll aesthetic. He later established Southern Made Hollywood Paid, another clothing venture that combined his Southern roots with LA style. His distinctive heavily tattooed appearance has become part of his personal brand, and he has occasionally worked as a tattoo artist, combining his artistic interests with business opportunities.

Personal Life

Cyrus's personal life has often been in the public eye, partly due to his family connections and his high-profile relationships. He has been engaged several times, including to actress Brenda Song, and has been open about his struggles with anxiety and the challenges of growing up in the entertainment industry. His candid approach to discussing mental health and personal challenges has resonated with fans, helping him build a loyal following on social media.