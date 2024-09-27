What is Tove Lo's Net Worth?

Tove Lo is a Swedish singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $9 million. Tove Lo is best known for her grunge-influenced pop style and unrestrained use of nudity, sexual content, and drug references in her recorded music, videos, and life performances. The American magazine Rolling Stone has referred to her as "Sweden's darkest pop export." Lo's songs have been heard in various film and television soundtracks and her work – in songwriting as well as vocals – appear on the albums of numerous artists such as Nick Jonas and Ellie Goulding.

Early Years

Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, otherwise known as Tove Lo, was born on October 29, 1987, in Helsingborg, Sweden. Her mother, Gunilla (Edholm), was a psychologist, and her father, Magnus Nilsson, was the co-founder of the Swedish technology company iZettle. She was nicknamed Tove Lo as a toddler by her godmother after a lynx she fell in love with at the zoo – the lynx's name was Tove, and the Swedish word for lynx is "lo."

As a child, Lo and her family relocated to the upper-class district of Djursholm in Stockholm County. She attended the Rytmus Musikergymnasiet, a secondary music school, and enjoyed a financially comfortable life. Psychologically, she suffered from bulimia and the urge to cut herself.

In 2006, at the age of nineteen, Lo formed the rock and roll band Tremblebee with four of her classmates. The band played in small bars before breaking up in 2009. She then began to write songs professionally and, in 2011, contracted a publishing deal with American music publishing company Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Writing, Recording & Performing

After independently recording and releasing some of her own lyrics, Tove Lo was signed in 2013 to Dutch-American music corporation Universal Music Group and German-British music label Polydor. The next year, her debut album "Queen of the Clouds" hit the United States Billboard 200 Chart at number 14. The album contained the single "Habits (Stay High)," which went to number 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Her extended EP "Truth Serum" was also released that year, and she performed as the opening act for the third leg of American entertainer Katy Perry's Prismatic World Tour. In addition, she wrote and produced the song "Scream My Name" for the soundtrack album of the film "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" and was signed to the songwriting collective "Wolf Cousins."

In the first week of 2015, Lo underwent surgery to remove cysts that had formed on her vocal cords. Later that year, she won awards for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Habits (Stay High)" at the Grammys – the oldest Swedish music awards and the equivalent of America's Grammy Awards – and embarked on her Queen of the Clouds Tour.

In 2016, Lo's second album, "Lady Wood," debuted at number 11 on the US Billboard 200 Chart. Its single "Cool Girl" – a downtempo electropop song inspired by a monologue from the 2014 American psychological thriller film "Gone Girl" – went platinum in Sweden and gold in Denmark, Australia, and New Zealand. That same year saw the release of Lo's single "Scars" from the soundtrack of the American dystopian science fiction film "The Divergent Series: Allegiant." Lo also co-wrote the Ellie Goulding song "Still Falling for You" from the soundtrack of the romantic comedy film "Bridget's Jones's Baby" and performed as the opening act for American pop rock band Maroon Five's Maroon V Tour.

As Lo prepared for her 2017 Lady Wood Tour, she released two short films featuring tracks from the album as publicity for the tour; "Fairy Dust" and "Fire Fade." "Fairy Dust" was removed from YouTube only a few hours after it was uploaded due to its sexual content being against YouTube's policies. That same year, she co-wrote and sang the song "Lies in the Dark" from the soundtrack to the American erotic drama "Fifty Shades Darker." Lo's third studio album, "Blue Lips," only went to number 138 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

In 2019, Lo's single "Glad He's Gone," from her fourth studio album "Sunshine Kitty," was nominated for a Best Music Video Grammy Award. The following year, she released the single "Bikini Porn" about tan lines and letting go of one's worries.

On February 11, 2022, Lo released the single "How Long" from the soundtrack of the second season of the American television series "Euphoria" starring American actress Zendaya. Later that year, Lo performed as the opening act for Albanian singer Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia Tour. The 2022 album "Dirt Femme" was the first of Lo's albums to be released by her independent label Pretty Swede Records.

Songwriter Credits

Tove Lo has co-written lyrics for numerous other artists, producing such songs as American singer Hillary Duff's 2015 single "Sparks," New Zealand singer Lorde's 2017 single "Homemade Dynamite," and English singer Ellie Goulding's 2015 single "Love Me Like You Do" – which earned Lo Golden Globe, Grammy, and Critics Choice Award nominations.

Guest Vocals

Tove Lo has provided vocals on the recordings of several other artists, including the 2015 Coldplay song "Fun" and the 2016 Nick Jonas song "Close," which peaked at number 14 on the United States Billboard Hot 100 chart and went platinum.

Awards & Nominations

In 2015, Tove Lo was honored as a Swedish songwriter with a STIM Platinum Guitar award. She went on to be nominated for over 100 other awards, including the American Music Award, Billboard Music Award, Grammy Award, and Critics Choice Award in such categories as Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, and Best Original Song. She has won 27 awards, including a 2015 Capricho Award for New Artist, a 2016 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and a 2023 Scandipop Award for Song of the Year.

Personal Life

Tove Lo has publicly announced that she is bisexual as well as pansexual. On July 26, 2020, she announced via Instagram that she had secretly married her boyfriend Charlie Tweedle.

Unrestrained in terms of nudity and sexuality, Tove Lo often engages in exhibitionism during her live performances, flashing the audience to "excite" them. She has been very outspoken about her opposition to censorship of profanity on the radio and freely inserts profanity and references to drugs into her music.

Real Estate

In January 2020, Tove Lo spent $4 million on a home in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles.