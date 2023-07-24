Tori Kelly Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Dec 14, 1992 (30 years old) Place of Birth: Canyon Lake Gender: Female Profession: Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tori Kelly's Net Worth

What is Tori Kelly's net worth?

Tori Kelly is an American singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $3 million. Tori Kelly first gained recognition after posting videos on YouTube as a teenager, and made it through to Hollywood week on the ninth season of American Idol in 2010. Thereafter, she independently released her self-produced debut EP in 2012, Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly.

Tori Kelly's most popular songs on YouTube are Roar, Unbreakable Smile, Nobody Loves Me, Dear No One, Should've Been Us, Paper Hearts, Missin' U, Love Like That, I Was Made for Loving You, and Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing. These songs have all been certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, and they have helped to make Tori Kelly one of the most popular singers in the world.

The songs have a total of over 3 billion views on YouTube, and they have helped to make Tori Kelly a household name. Her music is popular with people of all ages, and she is known for her powerful vocals and her relatable lyrics.

Early Life

Victoria Loren Kelly was born on December 14, 1992 in Wildomar, California. Her father, Allwyn, is of Afro-Jamaican and Puerto Rican ancestry, while her mother, Laura, is of Irish and German descent. She has a younger brother named Noah. Growing up, she was exposed to a variety of music by her parents. "I give them a lot of credit for just playing all different genres, and no genre was off limits," she said when asked about her upbringing. Kelly is a Christian. Faith plays a part in her songwriting, though she does not consider herself a part of the Christian music genre.

Career

Kelly began her music career at a young age. She sang in her church choir and took voice lessons. When she was 10, she appeared on the TV talent competition Star Search. In 2004, she was a contestant on America's Most Talented Kids, winning in her first appearance and moving on to the championship tournament.

In 2010, Kelly auditioned for the ninth season of American Idol. She made it through to Hollywood week, but was eliminated before the top 24. After her elimination, she began posting videos on YouTube of herself covering popular songs. Her videos quickly went viral, and she soon gained a large following.

In 2012, Kelly independently released her self-produced debut EP, Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly. The EP was a critical and commercial success, and it helped to launch her career. In 2013, she signed with Capitol Records and released her second EP, Foreword. The EP was also a success, and it spawned the hit singles "Nobody Loves Me" and "Should've Been Us."

In 2015, Kelly released her debut studio album, Unbreakable Smile. The album was a critical and commercial success, and it was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album. The album spawned the hit singles "Roar," "Unbreakable Smile," and "Nobody Loves Me."

Kelly has since released two more studio albums, Hiding Place (2017) and Inspired by True Events (2020). She has also released a number of EPs and singles. Kelly has won numerous awards for her music, including a Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album and a BET Award for Best Gospel/Inspirational Artist.

Discography

Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly (2012)

Foreword (2013)

Unbreakable Smile (2015)

Hiding Place (2017)

Inspired by True Events (2020)

Acting Career

Kelly has also had a successful acting career. She has appeared in the films Sing (2016) and Sing 2 (2021). She also had a recurring role on the TV show The Mayor (2017-2018).

Personal Life & Health

Kelly is married to André Murillo. They have one son, Caleb.

In July 2023 Tori collapsed while dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. She was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for blood clots around her vital organs.