What is Tom Fletcher's Net Worth?

Tom Fletcher is an English musician, composer, and author who has a net worth of $10 million. Tom Fletcher is best known for being the founder, rhythm guitarist, and lead vocalist of the English pop band McFly. He is also known for the children's books he has authored – nearly 30 in number – such as "The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas." Having been overwhelmed by fame at a young age, Fletcher has been open with his fans about his struggles with weight loss and depression.

Early Years

Thomas Michael Fletcher was born on July 17, 1985, in Harrow, London, England, the oldest of Bob and Debbie Fletcher's two children. He attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. At age ten, he played the leading role in the stage musical "Oliver!" which was performed at the London Palladium.

From Busted to McFly

At 16, Tom Fletcher successfully auditioned to become a member of the English pop-punk band Busted and held the position for a day before the band's record label – Island Records – decided to reduce Busted to a trio. However, the label was impressed with Fletcher's songwriting ability, and he joined the band's songwriting team. Fletcher later met British singer and songwriter Danny Jones, and they began writing songs for the band together. Once they had concluded their work for Busted, they started working on songs for an album they would record themselves. They checked into the Intercontinental Hotel in London and spent two months composing music and lyrics for their first album, "Room on the 3rdFloor" – a nod to where the album was written. The debut album was released on July 5, 2004, in the United Kingdom, and the band McFly – made up of Fletcher, Jones, bassist Dougie Poynter, and drummer Harry Judd – was born. The album debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, and McFly broke the Beatles' record by being the youngest band ever to have a number-one album. Being certified platinum two times, "Room on the 3rd Floor" won "Best Album" at Britain's 2004 Smash Hits Awards.

Television

In 2011, Tom Fletcher was a contestant on the British television game show "The Cube." He donated his winnings to Comic Relief and Brainkind, which provides services to those with brain injuries. That same year, he appeared on "I'm a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here! NOW!" The following year, he and his bandmates appeared on the British game show "Celebrity Deal or No Deal."

In 2013, Tom participated in the British game shows "All-Star Family Fortunes," "All-Star Mr. and Mrs." and "Never Mind the Buzzcocks."

In 2021, he competed on the British dance show "Strictly Come Dancing." Paired with professional ballroom and Latin American dancer Amy Dowden, he was the eighth elimination. He has also appeared on the British shows "Celebrity Juice," "Lorraine," and "The Voice UK."

Songwriting

Tom Fletcher wrote the official song "On a Rainbow" for the mascots of the 2012 Summer Olympics as well as the song "I Want" for English-Irish pop band One Direction's debut album "Up All Night." He also co-wrote songs for One Direction's second and third albums. In addition, he co-wrote the song "High Hopes" for the debut album of the British pop band The Vamps and the 5 Seconds of Summer song "Try Hard." Fletcher has written 10 singles ranked number one in the United Kingdom, and 21 songs have ranked in the top ten.

Fletcher wrote the music and lyrics for the 2025 stage musical "Paddington: The Musical," based on the Paddington Bear books.

Books

In 2010, Tom Fletcher and his bandmates released a collective autobiography of McFly titled "Unsaid Things… Our Story." In the book, Fletcher talks openly to his fans about his struggles with weight, crash dieting, and depression. Fletcher later explained that he didn't want the book to be merely a photograph project like those of many other bands but an outlet for the members of McFly to tell their honest stories. Fletcher stripped away the glamour to write about how it felt being known as the fat member of the band. He confessed to refraining from eating in an attempt to lose weight and struggling to get out of bed every morning due to intense anxiety. The book goes on to state that Fletcher was later diagnosed as bipolar.

In 2012, Fletcher co-wrote a children's book with bandmate Dougie Poynter entitled "The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas." It became the most popular debut children's book of the year. In August 2013, the writing duo released "The Dinosaur That Pooped A Planet."

On October 6, 2016, Fletcher released his novel "The Christmasaurus." A sequel, "The Christmasaurus and the Winter Witch," was released in the autumn of 2019. The following year, he released "The Danger Gang," about a group of kids who start to become magical after strange green lightning strikes their town.

With his wife, Fletcher co-wrote a series of books called "Eve of Man," which was released in 2018, 2020, and 2025.

Fletcher released nearly 30 children's books between 2016 and 2025.

Love & Marriage

As a 13-year-old attending the Sylvia Young Theatre School, Tom Fletcher was alphabetically seated next to a student named Giovanna Falcone during assembly. They became friends as they sat beside each other on the Assembly Hall floor. Years later, the school was about to be demolished. Fletcher had the floor of the Assembly Hall polished in the exact spot where he and Falcone used to sit, then he brought her there and proposed.

The couple was married on May 12, 2012, at One Marylebone, a deconsecrated church in London.

Too nervous to speak, Fletcher sang his wedding speech instead. He later posted a clip of the musical offering to YouTube so that friends who hadn't been able to attend the wedding could see it. The next day, he was shocked to see that it had blown up overnight, and he was being publicly touted as the most romantic man in the world. The clip racked up a million views on the first day and now has over 24 million views.

The couple has three sons, born in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Philanthropy

Tom Fletcher participates in the UK charity Whizz Kidz, which provides wheelchairs to children who need them.

On June 18, 2022, Fletcher cycled the entire length of Wales in a single day as part of a fundraiser for St. George's Hospital Charity. His efforts were to support the hospital's work on CADASIL Syndrome, which his mother was afflicted with.

In 2024, Fletcher and other celebrities launched an appeal for Children in Need, a BBC charity that raises money for disadvantaged children. Founded in 1980, the organization has raised over one billion dollars for needy children in the UK.