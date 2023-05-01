What is Tinashe Kachingwe's net worth?

Tinashe Kachingwe is an American singer-songwriter and actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Tinashe began her music career in 2007 as a member of the girl group the Stunners. After that, she embarked on a solo recording career, releasing such successful mixtapes and albums as "In Case We Die," "Aquarius," "Nightride," and "333." Tinashe was featured in the smash-hit Nick Jonas song "Jealous" remix. As an actress, Tinashe had roles on the television sitcoms "Out of Jimmy's Head" and "Two and a Half Men."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Feb 6, 1993 (30 years old) Place of Birth: Lexington Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Actor, Singer, Dancer, Singer-songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tinashe's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Tinashe Kachingwe was born on February 6, 1993 in Lexington, Kentucky as the eldest child of college professors Aimie and Michael. She is of Zimbabwean, Danish, Norwegian, and Irish descent, and has two younger brothers named Thulani and Kudzai. When Tinashe was eight years old, she moved with her family to Los Angeles, California. As a teenager, she attended Crescenta Valley High School for a year, finishing early so she could pursue her music career.

The Stunners

In 2007, Tinashe formed the girl group the Stunners with Allie Gonino, Hayley Kiyoko, Marisol Esparza, and Kelsey Sanders. The group soon signed with Columbia Records, and later signed a production deal for a scripted MTV show with Lionsgate Entertainment. In 2009, the Stunners released their debut single, "Bubblegum," as well as a five-song EP. The following year, the group released the single "We Got It" and signed with Universal Republic Records. The Stunners went on to open for Justin Bieber on his world tour before disbanding in 2011.

Solo Music Career

Following the disbanding of the Stunners, Tinashe purchased a range of production equipment and taught herself how to record and mix music. She soon released her first solo song, a cover of Lil Wayne's "How to Love." Later in the year, she released her first original solo song, "Can't Say No." In early 2012, Tinashe put out her debut solo mixtape, "In Case We Die." She signed with RCA Records that summer and released her second mixtape, "Reverie." Tinashe's third mixtape, "Black Water," came out in late 2013. The following year, she released her debut studio album, "Aquarius," which featured the singles "2 On," "Pretend," and "All Hands on Deck." The album debuted at number 17 on the Billboard 200. In 2015, Tinashe released the mixtape "Amethyst" and the single "Player"; she was also featured on Snakeships' song "All My Friends." Tinashe went on to release the single "Superlove" in 2016, which was followed by her second studio album, "Nightride."

Tinashe's third studio album, "Joyride," came out in 2018; it was supported by the singles "No Drama," "Faded Love," and "Me So Bad." Later in the year, Tinashe released the singles "Like I Used To" and "Throw a Fit." In 2019, after leaving RCA Records, she released her fourth studio album, "Songs for You," via her independent label. Tinashe put out a Christmas album entitled "Comfort & Joy" the next year. In the summer of 2021, she released her fifth studio album, "333," also through her independent label. Among her subsequent credits, Tinashe collaborated with Calvin Harris, Normani, and Offset on the single "New to You," which appears on Harris' album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2."

Television and Film

As an actress, Tinashe appeared in the television films "Cora Unashamed" and "Call Me Claus" in the early 00s. She also had a small role in Larry Charles's film "Masked and Anonymous." In 2004, Tinashe played Hero Girl in Robert Zemeckis's computer-animated adaptation of the Christmas fantasy book "The Polar Express." Two years later, she appeared in the film "Akeelah and the Bee." From 2007 to 2008, Tinashe played the main role of Robin Wheeler on the short-lived Cartoon Network teen sitcom "Out of Jimmy's Head." Subsequently, from 2008 to 2009, she played the recurring role of Celeste Burnett on the CBS sitcom "Two and a Half Men." Over the following years, Tinashe mostly appeared on television as a musical guest on talk shows. Later, in 2018, she competed on "Dancing with the Stars" alongside Brandon Armstrong; they were the fourth couple to be eliminated. Early the next year, Tinashe starred as exotic dancer Mimi Marquez in "Rent: Live," a live television adaptation of the musical "Rent" that was broadcast on Fox. Her other credits include the 2023 remake of the comedy film "House Party," in which she appears as herself.

Personal Life

Previously, from late 2017 to mid-2018, Tinashe dated Australian NBA basketball player Ben Simmons. She continues to reside in Los Angeles.