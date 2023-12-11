Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: May 1, 1974 (49 years old) Place of Birth: Inglewood Gender: Female Profession: Songwriter, Actor, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tina Campbell's Net Worth

What is Tina Campbell's Net Worth?

Tina Campbell is an American singer and reality television star who has a net worth of $10 million. Tina Campbell performs in the urban contemporary gospel and Christian R&B genres. She began her career in 1998 as one half of the popular gospel duo Mary Mary, alongside her older sister Erica Campbell. Campbell later launched her solo career in 2014.

Last Names

As you may have noticed, both Erica and Tina have the last name "Campbell". This is not a chosen stage name. They both married men with the last name Campbell. Tina is married to drummer/singer Teddy Campbell and Erica married the manager/producer Warren Campbell. Warren and Teddy are not related in any way! The last name is a pure coincidence.

Early Life and Education

Tina Campbell was born as Trecina Atkins on May 1, 1974 in Inglewood, California to Edward, a pastor and minister, and Thomasina, a choir director. She has six sisters: Erica and Maliea, who are older, and Delisa, Thomasina, Alana, and Shanta, who are younger. Campbell also has an older brother named Darrell, and had another older brother named Andre who passed away at the age of six from a combination of health conditions. Growing up, she was closest with her sister Erica due to their proximity in age. Both girls attended El Camino College to study voice.

Mary Mary

With her sister Erica, Tina Campbell performed in church choirs and traveling gospel shows in the 1990s. Later in the decade, they created songs for such movies as "Dr. Dolittle" and "The Prince of Egypt." The sisters soon signed a contract with Columbia Records and adopted the name Mary Mary, after Mary Magdalene and Jesus's mother. In early 2000, Mary Mary released their debut single, "Shackles (Praise You)," which became a substantial crossover hit. The song was subsequently featured on the duo's debut studio album, "Thankful," which reached number one on the Top Gospel Albums chart and went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album. Mary Mary scored another commercial hit with their second album, "Incredible," which peaked at number one on the Top Gospel Albums chart and number 20 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in 2002. The album's singles were "In the Morning" and "I Try."

After Tina and Erica took time off for their newly born children, Mary Mary returned in 2005 with their self-titled third album. It was another major hit for the duo, reaching number one on the Top Gospel Albums chart and peaking at number eight on the Billboard 200. Among the album's singles were the radio hits "Heaven" and "Yesterday." Mary Mary released their next album, "A Mary Mary Christmas," in 2006. That was followed in 2008 by "The Sound," which reached number seven on the Billboard 200. For its lead single "Get Up," Mary Mary won the Grammy Award for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance. The duo released their sixth studio album, "Something Big," in 2011. Over the subsequent years, Mary Mary toured and performed at various events. Additionally, from 2012 to 2017, they starred in their own eponymous reality television series.

Solo Career

Tina Campbell released her debut solo album, "It's Personal," in 2015. The album reached number one on the Top Gospel Albums chart, number 10 on the Independent Albums chart, and number 90 on the Billboard 200. Its singles included "Destiny," "I'll Wait," and "Love Love Love," the lattermost featuring Stevie Wonder. In 2017, Campbell released her follow-up solo album, "It's Still Personal," which included the Grammy Award-nominated single "Too Hard Not To."

Sunday Best

In other media appearances, both Tina and Erica served as judges alongside Donnie McClurkin on the BET reality television gospel music competition show "Sunday Best." The series premiered in 2007.

Personal Life

In 2000, Tina married gospel drummer and singer Teddy Campbell. Together, they have five children: Cierra, from Teddy's past relationship, and Laiah, Meela, Glendon, and Santana.

Tina released her memoir, "I Need a Day to Pray," in 2015.