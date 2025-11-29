Teddy Swims Net Worth

What is Teddy Swims's Net Worth?

Teddy Swims is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Teddy Swims came to mainstream prominence with his 2023 hit single "Lose Control," which charted in multiple countries and topped the Billboard Hot 100. He went on to release the hit studio albums "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1)" and "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)."

Early Life and Education

Teddy Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, was born on September 25, 1992 in Conyers, Georgia. Growing up, he played football and was introduced to soul music by his father. Swims attended Salem High School, where he discovered his passion for musical theater by performing in productions of "Rent" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." During this time, he took up the piano and ukulele, among other instruments, and studied singers on YouTube to hone his vocal technique.

Career Beginnings

Swims began his music career in a number of local Atlanta-area bands, including the rock bands WildHeart, Eris, and Elefvnts. He also performed in some soul and hair metal cover bands. In 2019, Swims and his friend Addy Maxwell opened for singer Tyler Carter on tour. Later that year, Swims began uploading cover performances to YouTube, performing songs by such artists as Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Lewis Capaldi, and Shania Twain. These videos became very popular, and Swims signed a record deal with Warner Records by the end of the year.

Rise to Fame

In early 2020, Swims released his debut major label single, "Picky." He released a number of cover songs after that, followed by the single "Broke" in the summer of 2020. Swims released his debut EP, "Unlearning," in 2021; it included the singles "Til I Change Your Mind" and "Bed on Fire." His second EP, "A Very Teddy Christmas," came out later in the year. Swims's third EP, "Tough Love," was released in early 2022 and became his first to chart on the Billboard 200, peaking at 200. It yielded the singles "Simple Things," "Please Turn Green," "911," and "Amazing." Swims embarked on a tour of Europe and North America in support of the EP. In mid-2022, he was featured on Meghan Trainor's song "Bad for Me," and after that he went on a seven-week US headline tour. Swims went on to release his fourth EP, "Sleep is Exhausting," in late 2022.

Career Breakthrough

Swims had his career breakthrough with the single "Lose Control," which came out in mid-2023. After debuting at number 99 on the Billboard Hot 100, it steadily climbed to number one by March of 2024, giving it the longest consecutive ascent to number one in that chart's history. The song also became the first ever to spend 100 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. "Lose Control" charted in numerous other countries, as well, with diamond certifications in Canada, France, and the Netherlands and gold certifications or higher in 13 other countries. It served as the second single from Swims's debut studio album, "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1)," which peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200 and charted in the top 10 in 23 countries. The album's other hit single was "The Door," which made it to number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number five on the UK singles chart.

Continued Success

In the summer of 2024, Swims collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter Jessie Murph on the single "Dirty," from her debut studio album "That Ain't No Man That's the Devil." The song was certified gold by the RIAA. Following that, Swims released his solo song "Bad Dreams," the first single from his upcoming studio album "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)." It was a big commercial success, charting in a surfeit of countries. Swims went on to release the singles "Are You Even Real" and "Guilty" in early 2025. He then released "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)," which peaked at number four on the Billboard 200, number two in the UK, and number one in Australia. Later in the year, Swims collaborated with French DJ David Guetta and Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I on the non-album single "Gone Gone Gone," which was a commercial hit in multiple countries. In November, Swims received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)."

Personal Life

With his girlfriend Raiche Wright, Swims had his first child, a son, in mid-2025.