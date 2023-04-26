What is Taylor Dayne's Net Worth?

Taylor Dayne is an American singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Taylor Dayne, also known as Leslie Wunderman, began singing professionally in college. After finishing school, she embarked on a solo career and signed with Arista Records in the mid-80s. She became an instant star with her hit track "Tell It to My Heart", which was released in 1987. She would go on to record multiple hit songs, including "I'll Always Love You", "Love Will Lead You Back", "Don't Rush Me", and "With Every Beat of My Heart". She also launched an acting career, appearing on the television series, "Nightman", and onstage in the Broadway show, "Aida". She also appeared in the VH1 series, "Remaking", about re-launching her career after taking time away from music to focus on her family.

Early Life

Taylor Dayne was born as Leslie Wunderman on March 7, 1962 in New York City. She is Jewish, and was raised on Long Island.

After graduating from high school, Wunderman started singing professionally in various small rock bands. Later, following her college graduation, she began singing as a solo artist under the stage name Les Lee. She recorded two dance singles, "I'm the One You Want" and "Tell Me Can You Love Me," which were released on the independent label Mega Bolt.

Commercial Breakthrough

In the late 80s, Wunderman signed to Arista Records under the name Taylor Dayne. She went on to have her commercial breakthrough with her 1987 single "Tell it to My Heart," which charted in countries around the world and peaked at number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song established Dayne's reputation for up-tempo, dance-oriented music. "Tell it to My Heart" was the lead single from Dayne's debut album of the same name, which was released in early 1988. The album launched three other singles, all of which peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Prove Your Love," "I'll Always Love You," and "Don't Rush Me."

Further Music Career

Dayne released her second album, "Can't Fight Fate," in 1989. The album was another commercial success for the singer, spawning multiple hit singles, including the number-one hit "Love Will Lead You Back." The other singles were the top-five hits "With Every Beat of My Heart" and "I'll Be Your Shelter" and the top-20 single "Heart of Stone." This would prove to be the zenith of Dayne's career. Her next album, 1993's "Soul Dancing," only spawned the top-20 single "Can't Get Enough of Your Love," a cover of the Barry White song. Dayne's 1998 album "Naked Without You" failed to launch any charting singles, although it did include the notable song "Whatever You Want," which Dayne had originally co-written for Tina Turner.

Following a nearly decade-long break from recording, Dayne returned in 2008 to release her fifth album, "Satisfied." It was supported by the single "Beautiful," which reached number one on the Billboard Hot Dance Charts. In the summer of 2010, Dayne released "Facing a Miracle," the official theme of the 2010 Gay Games in Cologne, Germany. She went on to release the successful dance single "Floor on Fire" in 2011. Dayne's subsequent singles have been "Dreaming," "Live Without," and "Please," all non-album singles.

Television and Film

Dayne has made numerous appearances on television and film, both as an actress and as herself. In 1994, she acted in the remake of the film "Love Affair," and in 1997 was part of the ensemble cast of the thriller "Stag." Also in the latter year, Dayne played the role of Black Arrow in the pilot episode of the superhero television series "Night Man." Closing out the decade, she had a guest role in an episode of "Martial Law." Dayne had one of her biggest television parts in 2000, playing the recurring role of Maureen on the sitcom "Rude Awakening."

Dayne has also participated in many reality television series. In 2009, she was a contestant on the third season of "Gone Country," competing alongside such celebrities as Micky Dolenz, George Clinton, and Sheila E. A few years later, Dayne competed on the cooking competition show "Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off." She was the fifth celebrity to be eliminated. Dayne returned to reality television in 2020 to compete on the fourth season of "The Masked Singer." Dressed as popcorn, she made it to the semifinals. In the summer of 2022, Dayne competed on the second season of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" under the drag name Electra Owl.

Personal Life

Dayne has never been married. In 2003, she had two children named Astaria and Levi via surrogacy. She is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.