Tariq Trotter Net Worth

What is Tariq Trotter's Net Worth?

Tariq Trotter is an American hip-hop artist who has a net worth of $12 million dollars. Tariq Trotter, better known by his stage name Black Thought, began performing with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson in the late 80s. The duo added more musicians and began performing as The Square Roots in college. They subsequently shortened their name to The Roots, and released their first album, "Organix", in 1993. Their second album, "Do You Want Me", became quite popular with alternative music fans, and they began touring the alternative music circuit, including performing at Lollapalooza, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and finally, Woodstock 99. They achieved widespread fame with the release of their album, "Things Fall Apart", and won a Grammy in 2000. They have since released several more successful albums. In addition to his work with The Roots, Tariq Trotter has also appeared in such films as, "Bamboozled" and "Brooklyn Baby", and has also performed with numerous other artists. He is acclaimed for his live performing, complex rhyme schemes, and politically conscious lyrics. With the other members of the Roots, he appears on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," often playing games with Fallon and the celebrity guests.

Early Life and Education

Tariq Trotter was born on October 3, 1973 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Cassandra and Thomas. When he was just a year old, his father was murdered; his mother was later murdered when he was a teenager. Trotter was educated at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, and then at Millersville University, where he studied journalism.

The Roots

In 1987, Trotter befriended drummer Ahmir Thompson, known by his stage name Questlove. They subsequently formed a music duo and performed at talent shows and on the streets of Philadelphia. Trotter then became an MC for the hip hop group the Square Roots, which included his college friend Malik B. Eventually, the Square Roots were renamed the Roots; they went on to independently release their debut album, "Organix," in 1993. Two years after that, the Roots released "Do You Want More?!!!??!" via DGC Records. In 1996, the group had a substantial commercial hit with "Illadelph Halflife," which peaked at number four on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album spawned the successful single "What They Do." The next album by the Roots was "Things Fall Apart," which was released in 1999. An even greater hit, it reached number two on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and number four on the Billboard 200, and became the group's first album to sell over 500,000 copies. Moreover, the album earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album, and won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for the song "You Got Me."

In 2002, the Roots released their fifth studio album, "Phrenology." Although it did not repeat the commercial success of "Things Fall Apart," the album was widely acclaimed by critics. The Roots climbed back up the charts with their next album, 2004's "The Tipping Point," which peaked at number four on the Billboard 200. It was followed in 2006 by "Game Theory," a Grammy Award nominee for Best Rap Album. The Roots scored further hits with 2008's "Rising Down" and 2010's "How I Got Over." Other albums by the group include "Undun," released in 2011, and "…And Then You Shoot Your Cousin," which came out in 2014.

Other Music Projects

As Black Thought, Trotter has been a featured performer on numerous songs by other artists. He has appeared on such tracks as "Hard Hitters," by Dilated Peoples; "My Favorite Mutiny," by the Coup; "Rafiki," by Zap Mama; "Right Now," by Fort Minor; "Nobody but Me," by Michael Bublé; and "Stolen Moments, Pt. 2," by Common. Black Thought also recorded the collaborative studio album "Cheat Codes" with songwriter and musician Danger Mouse; it came out in 2022.

Black Thought has put out some projects as a solo artist. In 2018, he released the EPs "Streams of Thought, Vol. 1" and "Streams of Thought, Vol. 2." Following those, Black Thought released his debut solo album, "Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able" in 2020. Among his other works are the 2022 EP "African Dreams," a collaboration with Seun Kuti, and the 2023 studio album "Glorious Game," a collaboration with El Michels Affair.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In 2009, Trotter and the Roots began serving as the house band on the late-night television talk show "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon." They moved to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2014 when Fallon began hosting that show. On the show, Fallon announces the group as "the legendary Roots crew." In addition to playing music, Trotter and the Roots often participate in games with Fallon and his celebrity guests, including Pictionary, Password, Catchphrase, and charades.

Acting Career

Beyond rapping and emceeing, Trotter has acted on film, television, and stage. After appearing in a small part in Spike Lee's 2000 film "Bamboozled," he had his first starring role in Marc Levin's 2001 drama "Brooklyn Babylon," a modern-day retelling of the Song of Solomon. The same year, he appeared in the ensemble cast of "Perfume." Trotter was subsequently in such films as "Love Rome," "Night Catches Us," "On the Inside," "Get On Up," and "Stealing Cars."

In 2017, Trotter appeared on the television show "The Deuce," and in 2018 was on the sitcom "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Returning to film in 2021, he made a memorable appearance in the biographical musical film "tick, tick… BOOM!" as street rapper H.A.W.K. Smooth, singing the song "Play Game." The following year, Trotter made his stage-acting debut in the musical "Black No More," which he also wrote the music and lyrics for.

Personal Life

In 2010, Trotter married his wife Michelle. Together, they have four sons, two of whom are twins, and a daughter.