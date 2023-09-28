Tanya Tucker net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $60 Million Date of Birth: Oct 10, 1958 (64 years old) Place of Birth: Seminole Gender: Female Profession: Singer-songwriter, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tanya Tucker's Net Worth

What is Tanya Tucker's Net Worth?

Tanya Tucker is a country music singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $60 million. Tanya Tucker began her career as a child in the early 1970s. After scoring her first hit with the song "Delta Dawn" in 1972, she recorded such further hits as "What's Your Mama's Name?," "Blood Red and Goin' Down," and "Lizzie and the Rainman," among many others. Later on, Tucker won two Grammy Awards for her 2019 album "While I'm Livin'."

Early Life

Tanya Tucker was born on October 10, 1958 in Seminole, Texas as the youngest of three children of Juanita and Beau. Her siblings are Don and LaCosta. Due to her father's persistent search for work, the family moved often. Tucker spent most of her early childhood in Willcox, Arizona, where the only radio station in town, KHIL, played country music. This influenced her desire to become a country singer. The family eventually moved to St. George, Utah. Taken by her father to audition for the film "Jeremiah Johnson," Tucker ended up landing a small part. Around this time, she had one of her first musical breaks when she sang at the Arizona State Fair. In 1969, the family moved to Henderson, Nevada, where Tucker found more work performing.

Career Success in the 1970s

In the early 1970s, Tucker recorded a demo tape that found its way to actress and songwriter Dolores Fuller, who subsequently sent it to CBS Records executive Billy Sherrill. Impressed, Sherrill signed Tucker to the Columbia Records label, and chose for her debut single "Delta Dawn," which had first been recorded by Bette Midler. Released in the spring of 1972, Tucker's version of "Delta Dawn" became a major hit, reaching number six on the country chart and earning Tucker her first Grammy Award nomination. She followed that later in the year with the single "Love's the Answer," which also became a top-ten country hit. In 1973, Tucker had her first number-one hit with the single "What's Your Mama's Name." Not long after that, she scored further number-ones with "Blood Red and Goin' Down" and "Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)," cementing her status as a country music star.

In 1975, Tucker signed with MCA Records, for which she recorded several hit albums and singles throughout the remainder of the decade. Among her most notable hit songs was her version of Kenny O'Dell's "Lizzie and the Rainman," a crossover success that became Tucker's only top-40 pop music hit. On the country chart, she had further hits with such songs as "San Antonio Stroll," "Here's Some Love," and "It's a Cowboy Lovin' Night." Deciding to mix up her image, Tucker released the rock-oriented album "TNT" in 1978; it spawned the hit singles "I'm a Singer, You're the Song" and "Texas (When I Die)." She continued her more rock-based sound with her next album, 1979's "Tear Me Apart."

Career in the 1980s and 90s

By the 1980s, Tucker's sales were declining. Early in the decade, she released the albums "Dreamlovers," "Should I Do It," and "Changes," and acted in the film "Hard Country." Despite scoring a top-ten country hit, "Feel Right," in 1983, Tucker struggled to get her music played on the radio, and her singles were no longer making the top 40. Depressed and dealing with alcohol problems, she soon took a career hiatus. Tucker made her comeback in 1986 with her album "Girls Like Me," which included the top-ten country hits "Just Another Love," "I'll Come Back as Another Woman," "One Love at a Time," and "It's Only Over for You." A couple years later, she had three number-one country hits: "I Won't Take Less Than Your Love," "If It Don't Come Easy," and "Strong Enough to Bend." Between 1988 and 1989, Tucker achieved eight top-ten country hits in a row; her albums around this time were also going Gold.

Tucker's revitalized career continued going strong in the early 1990s. She had eight consecutive top-ten singles once again, including "Down to My Last Teardrop" and "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane." Tucker also had success with her 1993 compilation album "Greatest Hits 1990-1992." She went on to have her final top-five hit single, "Hangin' In," in 1994. That year, she performed at the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVIII. Tucker made her final return to the top ten of the country chart with her 1997 single "Little Things," from her album "Complicated." She was also inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame the same year.

Career in the 21st Century

In 2002, Tucker founded Tuckertime Records and released her first album in five years, "Tanya." After a seven-year break, she released "My Turn," a cover album of country music standards. In the meantime, Tucker published the book "100 Ways to Beat the Blues on Fireside." Following the death of her former flame and collaborator Glen Campbell in the summer of 2017, Tucker released the single "Forever Loving You," her first since 2009. She went on to release her first album of original material in 17 years, "While I'm Livin'," in 2019. The album earned Tucker two Grammy Awards: Best Country Album and Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now." In 2020, she released the live album "Live from the Troubadour." Tucker's next studio album was "Sweet Western Sound," which came out in mid-2023.

Film and Television

Tucker has appeared in some films and television series. As an actress, she had small roles in the film "Jeremiah Johnson" and the television miniseries "The Rebels," as well as a larger role in the film "Hard Country." In 2005, Tucker starred in her own reality television series on TLC called "Tuckerville." Later, in 2022, she was the subject of the documentary film "The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile," about her collaboration with Carlile on the album "While I'm Livin'."

Personal Life

Tucker has been in relationships with many men during her life, but has never married. Most notably, she dated singers Glen Campbell, Merle Haggard, Andy Gibb, and Don Johnson. Tucker later had a relationship with actor Ben Reed, with whom she had a daughter named Presley and a son named Beau. In 1997, she got engaged to on-again, off-again boyfriend Jerry Laseter, a Nashville musician; they got engaged again in 1999. However, just days before their marriage, Tucker called off the ceremony when she found that she was pregnant with her third child, Layla. Later, in 2019, she began dating fellow singer-songwriter Craig Dillingham, whom she had first met at a Texas radio station when they were both teenagers.

Real Estate

In mid-2007 Tanya sold 500 acres of farmland in Arrington, Tennessee for $11.5 million.

In 2018 Tanya listed a different property in Tennessee for $12.5 million. This property spanned more than 120 acres of farmland.

She owns another 50-acre property in Franklin Tennessee that features a 6,000 square foot mansion.