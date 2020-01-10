Tammy Faye Messner net worth: Tammy Faye Messner was an American Christian singer, evangelist, author, and television personality who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of her death. Also known as Tammy Faye Bakker, she died in July 2007 at the age of 65.

Tammy Faye Messner was born in International Falls, Minnesota in March 1942 and passed away in July 2007. She was married to Jim Bakker from 1961 to 1992 and married Roe Messner in 1993. Tammy Faye Messner co-founded the televangelist program The PTL Club with her husband Jim Bakker in 1974 after hosting a puppet show series for local TV in Minnesota. The couple built the Christian theme park Heritage USA in 1978. She became popular when Jim Bakker was indicted, convicted, and imprisoned for numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy. Tammy Faye Messner was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1996. She was known for being glamorous and eccentric and for reaching out to HIV and AIDS patients and the LGBT community. Tammy Faye Messner passed away on July 20, 2007 at 65 years old.