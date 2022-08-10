SZA Net Worth:

What Is SZA's Net Worth?

SZA is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and music video director who has a net worth of $6 million. SZA released her debut studio album, "Ctrl," in 2017, and it reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top R&B Albums chart, #2 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. In 2020, "Rolling Stone" included the 2x Platinum album on its "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list.

SZA was featured on the 2021 Doja Cat song "Kiss Me More," which won a Grammy, and she collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the Oscar-nominated song "All the Stars" from the 2018 "Black Panther" soundtrack. She has also released the EPs "See.SZA.Run" (2012), "S" (2013), and "Z" (2014), and her hit singles include "Love Galore" (featuring Travis Scott), "The Weekend," and "Good Days." SZA has directed several of her music videos, such as "Teen Spirit" (2013), "Babylon" (2014), and "Broken Clocks" (2018), and she has written songs for Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Travis Scott.

Early Life

SZA was born Solána Imani Rowe on November 8, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up in a Muslim household in Maplewood, New Jersey, and she is the daughter of a Christian mother (an AT&T executive) and a Muslim father (an executive producer at CNN). SZA's older brother, Daniel, is a rapper who goes by the stage name Manhattan, and she has a half-sister named Tiffany. After attending school every day, SZA would spend her afternoons at a Muslim prep school. After the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001, she stopped wearing her hijab due to bullying from her middle school classmates. SZA participated in sports, such as cheerleading and gymnastics, at Columbia High School, and after graduating in 2008, she studied marine biology at Delaware State University. She left school during her last semester, and soon after, she met Top Dawg Entertainment co-president Terrence "Punch" Henderson and informed her parents that she wanted to pursue a music career. Her stage name is taken from the Supreme Alphabet and stands for "Self-savior, Zig-zag-zig, Allah."

Career

SZA self-released the EPs "See.SZA.Run" and "S" before she became the first female artist signed to Top Dawg Entertainment in July 2013. In April 2014, she released the EP "Z," which reached #5 on the "Billboard" R&B chart and #9 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The EP spawned the singles "Babylon" (featuring Kendrick Lamar) and "Child's Play" (featuring Chance the Rapper). That year SZA also collaborated with Jill Scott on the song "Divinity," and she later wrote songs for Beyoncé and Rihanna. She co-wrote and appeared on the Rihanna track "Consideration," and the two performed it together at the 2016 Brit Awards. In early 2017, SZA released her debut album's first single, "Drew Barrymore," which was certified Platinum, and she signed with RCA Records a few months later. Her album "Ctrl" was released on June 9, 2017, and it went 2x Platinum in the U.S. and New Zealand and Gold in Australia, Denmark, and the U.K. The single "Love Galore" (featuring Travis Scott) was certified 5x Platinum, and it was followed by the 4x Platinum "The Weekend" and the 3x Platinum "Broken Clocks." In August 2017, SZA was featured on the Maroon 5 track "What Lovers Do," which was a top 10 hit on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. She earned five nominations at the 2018 Grammys, and that year she teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for the song "All the Stars" from "Black Panther." "All the Stars" reached the top 10 in several countries and received nominations from the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and Grammys.

SZA was featured on the 2018 Cardi B song "I Do" and the 2019 DJ Khaled track "Just Us." In 2020, she collaborated with Justin Timberlake on "The Other Side" for the "Trolls World Tour" soundtrack and released the singles "Hit Different" (featuring Ty Dolla Sign) and "Good Days," which were both certified Platinum or higher. In 2021, she performed on the Doja Cat song "Kiss Me More," which went 6x Platinum in Australia and earned SZA her first Grammy. That year she also had songs on the soundtracks for "Space Jam: A New Legacy" ("Just for Me") and "Dear Evan Hansen" ("The Anonymous Ones") and collaborated with Summer Walker on the song "No Love." In December 2021, SZA's song "I Hate U" went viral on TikTok, so she released it as a single and it topped the "Billboard" Hot R&B Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. In mid-2022, she released a deluxe version of "Ctrl" in celebration of the album's fifth anniversary.

Personal Life

In 2022, SZA collaborated with Crocs, creating two designs for the footwear company. The proceeds from sales of SZA's Crocs were donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Sad Girls Club, and Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, and she recruited social advocates Yaris Sanchez, Sage Adams, and Donté Colley to be "SZA's superheroes" and promote self-care and mental health.

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, SZA received an Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for "All the Stars" from "Black Panther" (shared with Sounwave, Kendrick Lamar, and Anthony Tiffith). The song also earned her a Black Reel Award, African-American Film Critics Association Award, Hollywood Music In Media Award, and International Online Cinema Award and four Grammy nominations as well as nominations from the Golden Globes, Awards Circuit Community Awards, Georgia Film Critics Association, Gold Derby Awards, Hawaii Film Critics Society, iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Latino Entertainment Journalists Association Film Awards, Music City Film Critics' Association Awards, Online Film & Television Association Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. SZA has been nominated for more than a dozen Grammys, winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" (shared with Doja Cat) in 2022. She also received Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance ("The Weekend"), Best R&B Song ("Supermodel"), Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Love Galore"), and Best Urban Contemporary Album ("Crtl") in 2018 and Song of the Year ("Kiss Me More"), Best R&B Song ("Good Days"), Record of the Year ("Kiss Me More"), and Album of the Year (Doja Cat's "Planet Her – Deluxe") in 2022.

SZA has won "Billboard" Music Awards for Top R&B Female Artist (2021) and Top Viral Song for "Kiss Me More" (2022), and she received the Rulebreaker Award at the 2018 "Billboard" Women in Music Awards. "Kiss Me More" has won awards from the American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards as well. SZA has also won awards from the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards (Award Winning R&B/Hip-Hop Songs for "Love Galore"), BET Awards (Best New Artist and BET HER Award for "Good Days"), Guild of Music Supervisors Awards (Best Song/Recording Created for Television for "Quicksand" from "Insecure"), and Soul Train Music Awards (Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist), and the NAACP Image Awards named her Outstanding New Artist in 2018.