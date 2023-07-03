Suga Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Mar 9, 1993 (30 years old) Place of Birth: Buk District, Daegu, South Korea Gender: Male Profession: Rapper 💰 Compare Suga's Net Worth

What Is Suga's Net Worth?

Suga is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $30 million. Suga, who also goes by the name Agust D, is best known for being a rapper in the South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys. BTS has released the Korean-language albums "Dark & Wild" (2014), "Wings" (2016), "Love Yourself: Tear" (2018), "Map of the Soul: 7" (2020), and "Be" (2020) and the Japanese-language albums "Wake Up" (2014), "Youth" (2016), "Face Yourself"(2018), and "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" (2020).

The group is known for singles such as "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," "Danger," "I Need U," "For You," "Run," "Spring Day," "DNA," "Fake Love," "Idol," and "Dynamite." As a solo artist, Suga has released the album "D-Day" (2023) and the mixtapes "Agust D" (2016) and "D-2" (2020), and "D-Day" was certified Million in South Korea and reached the top 10 on the charts in more than 15 countries. His singles "Daechwita," "People Pt. 2" (featuring IU), and "Haegeum" all reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. "That That," his collaboration with Psy, earned several awards and nominations and reached #1 on the South Korean Circle Digital Chart, Vietnam Hot 100 chart, and "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. Suga has produced the music videos "Halsey Feat. SUGA of BTS: SUGA's Interlude" (2019), "IU Feat. SUGA of BTS: eight" (2020), and "Jung Kook: Stay Alive" (2022), and he received a Grammy nomination for co-writing a track on Coldplay's 2021 album "Music of the Spheres." In 2018, the members of BTS were honored with the South Korean Order of Cultural Merit, and in 2019, "Time" magazine included the group on its list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Earnings

In 2019 the group generated $170 million touring. The only group to earn more was Metallica. Thanks largely to these touring revenues, between June 2019 and June 2020, the BTS members earned a combined $50 million, roughly $7 million per member.

Big Hit IPO

On September 28, 2020, BTS' management company Big Hit Entertainment went public a South Korean stock exchange. The company ended its first day of trading with a market cap of $4.1 billion. It was the third-largest South Korean stock market debut in three years. As owner of 43% of the company, Big Hit founder Bang Si-Hyuk ended the IPO day with a net worth of $1.4 million. A month before the public offering Bang gave each member of the group 68,385 shares in the company ahead of its IPO. At the end of the company's first day of trading each of the seven members found themselves sitting on stakes worth $7.9 million.

Early Life

Suga was born Min Yoon-gi on March 9, 1993, in Daegu, South Korea. He has an older brother, and after attending Taejeon Elementary School and Gwaneum Middle School, he graduated from Apgujeong High School. Suga earned a Broadcasting and Entertainment degree from Global Cyber University, then he began working toward a Master of Business Administration degree in Advertising and Media at Hanyang Cyber University. He became interested in rap after he heard Stony Skunk's "Ragga Muffin," and when he heard the music of the hip-hop trio Epik High, he decided that he wanted to be a rapper. By the time he was 13 years old, Suga had begun writing lyrics and learning about Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI). A few years later, he worked at a recording studio part-time. Suga began composing music and started rapping under the name Gloss. He was a member of the hip-hop group D-Town, and he produced their 2010 track "518-062," which was a commemoration of the Gwangju Uprising.

Career

BTS formed in 2013 and features Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, and J-Hope. In 2014, the band released the Korean-language album "Dark & Wild" and the Japanese-language album "Wake Up," with "Dark & Wild" reaching #2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart and "Wake Up" reaching #3 on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart. From these two albums, the singles "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," and "Danger" were top 10 hits in Japan. In 2016, BTS released the Korean-language album "Wings" and the Japanese-language album "Youth," which reached #1 in South Korea and Japan, respectively. In 2018, the group released the Korean-language album "Love Yourself: Tear" and the Japanese-language album "Face Yourself." "Love Yourself: Tear" reached the top 10 on the charts in more than 15 countries and was certified 3× Million in South Korea. "Face Yourself" reached #1 on the Japanese Albums chart, Japan Hot Albums chart, and "Billboard" World Albums chart, and it went 2× Platinum in Japan. "Fake Love" from "Love Yourself: Tear" reached #1 in several countries.

In 2020, BTS released three studio albums, the Korean-language albums "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" and the Japanese-language album "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey." "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" topped the charts in numerous countries and were both certified 3× Million or higher in South Korea. "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" reached #1 in Japan and Portugal and on the "Billboard" World Albums chart, and it was certified Million in Japan. Suga wrote and performed the BTS introductory tracks "Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life" (2015), "Intro: Never Mind" (2015), and "Interlude: Shadow" (2020), and he released two solo songs with BTS. "First Love" was featured on 2016's "Wings," and "Trivia: Seesaw" appeared on the compilation album "Love Yourself: Answer" in 2018. As a solo artist, Suga has released the mixtapes "Agust D" (2016) and "D-2" (2020), with "D-2" reaching the top 10 in several countries. The singles "Agust D," "Give It to Me," and "Daechwita" were top 10 hits on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. Suga released his debut solo album, "D-Day," in April 2023, and it reached #1 in Belgium, France, Poland, Portugal, and South Korea as well as on the "Billboard" Top Rap Albums and World Albums charts. The singles "People Pt. 2" (featuring IU) and "Haegeum" reached the top 10 on Hungary's Single Top 40 chart, the New Zealand Hot Singles chart, and the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. In 2023, Suga was named a brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion company Valentino and an ambassador for the NBA.

Personal Life

In late 2013, Suga underwent surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis. The procedure took place at Sinchon's Severance Hospital, and he was discharged just over a week later. Suga was readmitted to the hospital nine days later due to inflammation. In December 2016, he tripped over a door threshold and injured his ear. Suga followed doctor recommendations and took a week off from performing. In November 2020, he underwent surgery after tearing the labrum in his left shoulder and took a break from promotional activities until January 2021. In 2014, Suga made a promise to buy meat for his fans if he ever became a successful musical artist, so in 2018, he donated beef to nearly 40 orphanages. To celebrate his birthday, Suga donated KR₩100 million (approximately $88,000) to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation in 2019, followed by ₩100 million to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association in 2020, Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital in 2021, the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association in 2022, and the Korean Save the Children foundation in 2023.

Awards and Nominations

BTS has won more than 500 awards, including 11 American Music Awards, 13 Asia Artist Awards, 12 "Billboard" Music Awards, 32 Circle Chart Music Awards, 23 The Fact Music Awards, 19 Genie Music Awards, 31 Golden Disc Awards, 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards, 34 Japan Gold Disc Awards, 49 MAMA Awards, 38 Melon Music Awards, 15 MTV Europe Music Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards, and 27 Seoul Music Awards. In 2023, Suga earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year for his work as a songwriter on Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres." He has received four MAMA Award nominations, winning Best Collaboration for "Song Request" (shared with Lee Sora) in 2019 and "Eight" (shared with IU) in 2020 and Best Dance Performance – Solo for "That That" (shared with Psy) in 2022. "That That" also earned him a MAMA Award nomination for Song of the Year. At the 2017 Melon Music Awards, Suga won the Hot Trend Award for his work as a producer on the Suran song "Wine," and in 2022, he was nominated for Song of the Year for "That That." In 2023, he won a Golden Disc Award for Digital Song Bonsang for "That That," and he earned a Circle Chart Music Award nomination for Global Digital Music – April for the song. Suga also received a Seoul Music Award nomination for Fan Choice of the Year – April in 2023.

Real Estate

In August 2018, Suga paid $3 million for an apartment in the Hannam Riverhill area of Seoul. The flat is located in UN Village, which was described as "a gated compound of luxury villas and large homes on steep hillsides boasting breathtaking views of the river and the mountains."