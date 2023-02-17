Stromae Net Worth

What is Stromae's Net Worth?

Stromae is a Belgian singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Stromae's music is a mix of hip hop and electronic music, and he is best known for his hit #1 single "Alors on danse."

Early Life

Stromae was born Paul van Haver on March 12, 1985, in Brussels, Belgium, to his Rwandan Tutsi father, Pierre Rutare, and Flemish mother, Miranda van Haver. He also has Somali heritage from his father's side. Stromae and his siblings were raised by their mother after their father, an architect, died during the 1994 Rwandan genocide while visiting family.

Stromae attended Sacre-coeur de Jette and the College Saint-Paul in Goddine after failing out of the public school system at 16 years old. He formed a rap group with his friends while in school, and studied music and learned to play drums at the Academie musicale de Jette. His early influences included son cubano, Congolese rumba, and ​​Belgian singer-songwriter Jacques Brel.

Music Career

Stromae's first appearance was as a rapper named Opmaestro. And at 18 years old, Stromae formed the rap group Suspicion along with rapper J.E.D.I. He released the mixtapes "Freestyle Finest" in 2006 and "Mixture Elecstro" in 2009. His debut extended play "Juste un cerveau, un flow, un fond et un mic…" was released in 2007. Stromae's debut studio album "Cheese" was released in 2010. The album went 3x Platinum in Belgium and Gold in France. It reached #1 in Belgium and made the top 10 in France and Greece. His second studio album "Racine Carree" was released in 2013. The album was 10x Platinum in Belgium, 3x Diamond in France, and 2x Platinum in Switzerland. It hit #1 in Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. His best known single "Alors on danse" reached #1 in Belgium, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. He has also had #1 singles with "Papaoutai," "Formidable," and "Tous las memes." In 2022, Stromae released his third studio album, "Multitude."

Awards & Accolades

Stromae has won over 50 awards and has been nominated more than 80 times over his career in the music business. This includes awards from the likes of the NRJ Music Awards, Music Industry Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and World Music Awards in which he took home top honors such as Best Newcomer Act, Best Male Performer, Best Belgian Act, Hit of the Year, Best Author/Composer, Best Music Video, and Artist of the Year. He was also named the Best-selling Benelux Artist and Best-selling European Solo Artist in 2014.

Personal Life

His stage name Stromae comes from the reversed syllables of the word "Maestro" following the French slang practice known as verlan.

In 2015, Stromae had to cancel his tour in Africa because of anxiety caused by the malaria medicine Lariam and began avoiding public appearances. In 2017, he stated he wasn't sure if he would be able to make music professionally anymore due to panic attacks. But in 2018, he started showing himself in public once again.

Stromae secretly married Coralie Barbier on December 12, 2015, in a private ceremony held in Mechelen by well-known Catholic priest Guy Gilbert. The couple has a son together.