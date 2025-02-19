What is Stella Parton's Net Worth?

Stella Parton is an American country singer-songwriter and actress who has a net worth of $10 million. The younger sister of Dolly Parton, she had a number of successful country singles in the 1970s, including "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight," "The Danger of a Stranger," "Standard Lie Number One," and "Stormy Weather." As an actress, Parton appeared in several Broadway touring musicals in the 1980s and early '90s, and has acted in films in the 21st century.

Early Life

Stella Parton was born on May 4, 1949 in Sevierville, Tennessee as the sixth of twelve children of Avie and Robert. One of her older sisters is Dolly Parton, who also became a country singer-songwriter. Together, they appeared on a Knoxville television show as children. Stella Parton also sang gospel music with her sisters Cassie and Willadeene. In high school, she began writing her own songs.

Music Career

Parton recorded her first album, "In the Garden," in 1967, a collaboration with her sisters Cassie and Willadeene and their mother. Not long after that, she moved to Washington, DC and started performing at the club Hillbilly Heaven. Parton eventually moved back to Tennessee, launching her own record label in Nashville. She released her first solo studio album, "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams," in 1975. The album was a hit on the country charts, with the title track making it into the top 10. Because of her success, Parton landed a record deal with Elektra Records in 1976. For the label, she recorded the albums "Country Sweet" (1977), "Stella Parton" (1978), and "Love Ya" (1979). Parton had a number of hit country singles from these albums, including "The Danger of a Stranger," "Standard Lie Number One," "Four Little Letters," and "Stormy Weather."

After leaving Elektra in 1980, Parton experienced a commercial decline on the country charts. However, she continued to record, releasing such albums as "True to Me" (1980), "So Far, So Good" (1982), and "Always Tomorrow" (1988) on independent labels. After releasing just one studio album in the 1990s, "A Woman's Touch," Parton signed with Raptor Records at the beginning of the 21st century and released the album "Appalachian Blues." She went on to record several more albums for Raptor, including "Appalachian Gospel" (2003), "Testimony" (2008), "Buried Treasure" (2014), "Mountain Songbird" (2016), and "Survivor" (2018). Parton has also released many compilation albums and some live albums.

Television and Film

In 1979, Parton starred in an episode of the CBS television series "The Dukes of Hazzard." She continued acting throughout the 1980s and early '90s, mostly in Broadway touring musicals such as "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." Parton also wrote and staged a number of shows for the opening season of her sister's theme park Dollywood. In the 2000s, she appeared in the films "The Color of Love: Jacey's Story," "A Dance for Bethany," and "Ghost Town." Parton later appeared in the television films "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors" and "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love." In 2018, she competed on the 13th season of the British cooking show "Celebrity MasterChef." Returning to acting, Parton appeared in the films "Merry & Gay" and "Nothing is Impossible" in 2022.

Other Endeavors

Among her other endeavors, Parton teaches at the New Opportunity School for Women at Berea College in Kentucky. She also does advocacy work for various causes, and has served as a national spokesperson for Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Christian Appalachian Project. Elsewhere, Parton has a consulting business called Attic Entertainment Artist Development and Entertainment Consulting, which teaches such things as stage presence, hair and makeup, and wardrobe.

Personal Life

Shortly before graduating from high school in 1966, Parton married Marvin Rauhuff. The couple had a son named Timothy and eventually divorced. Parton was later wed to Steven Messer from 1988 until their divorce in 1991.