What Is Stella Lefty's Net Worth?

Stella Lefty is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million.

Stella Lefty, whose real name is Stella Lefkofsky, rose to prominence with the country-pop single "Boston." Fueled by TikTok virality, streaming activity, and radio airplay, the song climbed to #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Lefty her first top-10 hit. "Boston" accumulated more than 120 million streams on Spotify and was used in more than 1.6 million TikTok posts within five months of its release.

Lefty began attracting an audience by posting original songs and informal performances online. After a potential songwriting deal in Nashville fell through, she connected with producer and songwriter Jacob Hindlin, professionally known as J Kash, whose credits include hits for Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Kesha, and Maroon 5. She subsequently signed with Disruptor Records and moved to Los Angeles.

Her music combines country instrumentation with confessional pop songwriting and acoustic folk influences. Lefty has performed at Stagecoach and opened for artists including Jessie Murph and Cameron Whitcomb. Her rise has also generated scrutiny because she is the daughter of billionaire Groupon co-founder and Tempus AI founder Eric Lefkofsky.

Early Life

Stella Lefkofsky was born on August 13, 2002, and grew up in Glencoe, Illinois, a suburb north of Chicago. Her parents are entrepreneur Eric Lefkofsky and philanthropist Elizabeth "Liz" Lefkofsky. She has two brothers.

Eric Lefkofsky has a net worth of $5 billion. Eric built the foundation of his fortune through a series of technology companies, most notably Groupon. He provided early funding to the company that became Groupon, co-founded the daily-deals business, and emerged as its largest early individual shareholder.

Before Groupon became a public company, Eric and entities controlled by his family collected hundreds of millions of dollars through stock sales. When Groupon completed its IPO in 2011, the value of his remaining ownership position briefly made him one of Chicago's richest technology entrepreneurs.

He also co-founded or helped launch companies including InnerWorkings, Echo Global Logistics, MediaBank, and the investment firm Lightbank.

A major portion of Eric's later fortune came from Tempus AI. He founded the healthcare technology company after Stella's mother, Liz, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Eric became frustrated by how little clinical and genomic data appeared to be influencing her treatment and created Tempus to help physicians use artificial intelligence and medical data to personalize patient care.

Tempus went public in 2024. Eric retained a large ownership stake and majority voting control, giving him a multibillion-dollar position in the company.

The stage name "Lefty" developed from a Lefkofsky family nickname rather than being invented solely for her recording career. Variations of the name had previously been used by her father, uncle, and brothers.

Stella began playing guitar and writing songs when she was approximately five or six years old. She practiced songwriting by replacing the lyrics of existing songs with words of her own. She grew up listening to Taylor Swift and was introduced to country artists such as Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley by her father.

Lefty attended New Trier High School and graduated in 2020. She subsequently enrolled at Tulane University in New Orleans, where she studied public health.

Although she had written music since childhood, she initially did not plan to become a professional performer. She became more serious about sharing her songs while studying abroad in Amsterdam and began building an online audience through TikTok and Instagram.

Beginning a Music Career

Lefty started posting original songs and performances online before officially releasing music in 2024. Her conversational lyrics, raspy vocals, and acoustic arrangements helped her attract a growing following.

After graduating from Tulane, she explored opportunities as a songwriter in Nashville. A potential writing agreement ultimately fell through, but she soon received a message from producer Jacob Hindlin, better known as J Kash.

Hindlin had worked with numerous major pop artists and became an important collaborator in Lefty's transition from an independent online songwriter to a professional recording artist. She signed with Disruptor Records and relocated to Los Angeles.

Lefty continued developing an audience through social media, where she frequently posted unfinished songs, choruses, and informal performances. Her TikTok following eventually surpassed 670,000.

Her early recordings introduced a style that blended singer-songwriter pop, country, and indie folk. Rather than positioning herself as a traditional Nashville country artist, Lefty drew on the country music she heard during childhood and the confessional writing style of contemporary pop performers.

"Boston"

Lefty's major breakthrough came with "Boston."

She began writing the song while waiting to be picked up for a date. After posting part of the unfinished chorus online, she received an enthusiastic response from listeners and decided to complete the recording.

Commenters also observed that the chorus resembled the melody of Noah Kahan's hit song "Stick Season." Lefty said the similarity had been unintentional. After Kahan's representatives contacted her, she agreed to credit him as a co-writer.

The finished version of "Boston" interpolates the melody of "Stick Season." Kahan received a songwriting credit alongside Lefty, Grace Enger, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, and producer Joe Reeves.

"Boston" initially gained momentum through TikTok before expanding to streaming services and radio. The song was used in more than 1.6 million TikTok posts during its first five months and surpassed 120 million streams on Spotify.

It debuted near the bottom of the Billboard Hot 100 but continued climbing as its audience expanded. The song eventually reached #6, becoming Lefty's first top-10 hit.

"Is This Heaven?" and Live Performances

Lefty released the EP "Is This Heaven?" following the success of her early singles. The project included "Boston" and showcased her combination of acoustic guitar, country-inspired production, and emotionally direct songwriting.

Her growing popularity produced increasingly prominent live opportunities. She appeared at the Stagecoach country music festival and performed as an opening act for Jessie Murph and Cameron Whitcomb.

Lefty has also faced criticism surrounding the speed of her rise. Some listeners have described her as an "industry plant," suggesting that her family's money or connections manufactured her popularity. Others have accused her of borrowing too heavily from Noah Kahan's sound.

Lefty and her manager, Adam Alpert, have rejected those characterizations. She has acknowledged that people will have opinions about her privileged upbringing but has argued that her songs connected with listeners because of the music itself.

Personal Life

Stella has described herself as extremely close to her family and has called her father her "favorite person on the planet." She credits him with introducing her to country music and teaching her the value of persistence and hard work. She has also joked that he is a major Taylor Swift fan.

Lefty has acknowledged that her father's fortune influences how some people view her career. She has said she understands why listeners have opinions about her upbringing and recognizes that her family provided opportunities unavailable to many aspiring musicians.

At the same time, she and her representatives have pushed back against claims that her popularity was entirely purchased or manufactured. Lefty has said that the public discussion about her background can feel unnatural but accepts that there will always be people who dislike her, her music, or some aspect of her story.

She lives in Los Angeles. Her songwriting frequently draws inspiration from relationships, dating, heartbreak, and emotional uncertainty, though she has cautioned that her lyrics should not always be interpreted as completely literal accounts of her personal life.