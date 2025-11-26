Stacey Solomon Net Worth

What is Stacey Solomon's Net Worth?

Stacey Solomon is an English television personality and singer who has a net worth of $5 million. Stacey Solomon rose to prominence in 2009 as a contestant on the sixth season of the ITV reality competition show "The X Factor," where she finished in third place. She went on to win the tenth season of the ITV survival reality show "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" in 2010.

Early Life and Education

Stacey Solomon was born on October 4, 1989 in Dagenham, East London, England. As a teenager, she attended King Solomon High School, a Modern Orthodox Jewish comprehensive school in Barkingside.

The X Factor

In 2009, Solomon became widely known when she competed on the sixth season of the ITV reality competition show "The X Factor." After singing "What a Wonderful World" in her audition, she advanced to the live performances and was mentored by Dannii Minogue. During the subsequent weeks of competition, Solomon sang such songs as "The Scientist," "At Last," "Somewhere Only We Know," and "Son of a Preacher Man." In the sixth week, Solomon and her fellow "X Factor" contestants released a cover of Michael Jackson's "You Are Not Alone," which topped the UK and Irish singles charts. She went on to sing another Jackson song, "The Way You Make Me Feel," in the semifinal. Solomon ended up making it to the final, where she performed "Feeling Good," "What a Wonderful World," and "Who Wants to Live Forever." She ultimately finished in third place behind runner-up Olly Murs and champion Joe McElderry.

Further Television Appearances

In 2010, Solomon competed on the tenth season of the ITV survival reality show "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" She went on to win the show, beating out the likes of Shaun Ryder, Jenny Eclair, Dom Joly, and Kayla Collins. In 2011, Solomon co-hosted the ITV game show "Sing if You Can" with Keith Lemon and competed on the ITV panel show "Odd One In." She had a prolific year in 2012, when she began co-hosting the Sky Living dating game show "The Love Machine" with Chris Moyles; starred in an episode of the ITV panel show "Mad Mad World"; and was a member of the judging panel of the ITV2 reality dog competition show "Top Dog Model." A couple of years later, Solomon began voicing Fuchsia the pink flamingo on the Channel 5 animated children's show "Pip Ahoy!" She also recorded the show's theme song. In 2015, Solomon competed on the second season of the winter sports competition show "The Jump," and was the seventh to be eliminated.

In 2016, Solomon co-hosted "I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp" with Vicky Pattison and Chris Ramsey. A companion series to "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!," it features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with that show's contestants. Also in 2016, Solomon won a celebrity special of the ITV quiz show "The Chase" and began appearing as a panelist on the ITV talk show "Loose Women." The following year, she was a guest on the talk show "Love Island: Aftersun" and on the 14th season of "The X Factor." At the end of the decade, Solomon became a regular panelist on the 21st season of the ITV2 panel game show "Celebrity Juice," a show she had appeared on sporadically over the years. In the first half of the 2020s, Solomon began hosting the home-decluttering series "Sort Your Life Out" and the crafts show "Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas," and co-hosted the seventh season of the baking competition show "Bake Off: The Professionals."

Singing Career

Solomon released her debut single, a cover of Chris Rea's "Driving Home for Christmas," in late 2011. The single was used in the Christmas commercial for the supermarket chain Iceland. Later, in early 2014, Solomon joined the Young Voices tour and performed songs from her upcoming debut album. That album, "Shy," was released in 2015. Its singles were the title track and "My Big Mistake," and it debuted at number 45 on the UK Albums Chart.

Personal Life

Solomon gave birth to her first child, a son, when she was 17. She had her second son in her early 20s. In 2016, Solomon began dating fellow television personality Joe Swash, who had co-hosted "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" when Solomon won the show. The couple got engaged in late 2020 and married in the summer of 2022. Together, they have a son and two daughters. Solomon is also the stepmother to a son Swash had from a prior relationship.