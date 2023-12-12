What is St. Vincent's Net Worth?

St. Vincent is an American musician and singer who has a net worth of $8 million. St. Vincent released her debut solo album in 2007. She then released a number of other albums over the next decade and a half and won a variety of awards and accolades, including three Grammy Awards. She has been praised by publications like "Rolling Stone" for being one of the greatest guitarists of all time. She has also worked as a producer and has done some work in acting and writing for film.

Early Life

St. Vincent was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and given the name Annie Erin Clark on September 28, 1982. Her mother, Sharon Christine, worked as a social worker and administrator for a nonprofit organization while her stepfather, Richard Clark, worked in corporate tax administration. Her mother and father had divorced when she was three years old, after which time her mother and two older sisters moved to Dallas, Texas. Clark was raised as a Catholic and Unitarian Universalist.

When Clark was five years old, her mother gave her a red plastic guitar from Target. She began playing her first real guitar at the age of 12. As a teenager, she worked as a roadie for the guitar-vocal jazz duo, Tuck & Patti, which was comprised of her aunt and uncle. While attending Lake Highlands High School, Clark participated in theater and the school's jazz band. After graduating in 2001, she enrolled at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. She left the school before graduating in order to focus on her professional music career.

Career

In 2003, Clark released an EP with fellow Berklee students entitled "Ratsliveonnoevilstar." Shortly after she left Berklee, she returned home to Texas where she joined the Polyphonic Spree just before the group embarked on their European tour. She was also briefly in a noise rock band called Skull Fuckers. In 2006, she left the Polyphonic Spree and joined Sufjan Stevens' touring band. Around this time, she recorded and released an EP titled "Paris is Burning."

In 2006, she began recording a studio album under the stage name St. Vincent. Her moniker was inspired by a line in a Nick Cave song, "There She Goes, My Beautiful World." In 2007, Clark released her debut album under the name St. Vincent called "Marry Me." The album was well-received by critics and Clark was compared to artists like Kate Bush and David Bowie. The songs on the album were largely written by Clark when she was 18 and 19 years old. In 2008, Clark was nominated for three PLUG Independent Music Awards: New Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

Clark began working on her second album after completing a lengthy tour. She took inspiration for the album from children's films like "Snow White" and "The Wizard of Oz." Her second album, "Actor," was released in May 2009. It was also well-received and gained more commercial attention than her first album. The album, which was released independently, did well on the charts, peaking at the number 9 position on the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart. One of Clark's songs, "Rosalyn," was also featured in two of "The Twilight Saga" films.

Clark spent much of her time in Seattle while working on her third album, "Strange Mercy." The album was released in September 2011. It received widespread acclaim from music critics and was St. Vincent's highest-charting album yet. She toured the U.S. and Europe in support of the record in the fall of 2011 and continued throughout 2012. In 2012, she was also featured on Andrew Bird's album "Break It Yourself." She also collaborated with David Byrne, formerly of Talking Heads.

In 2013, David Byrne and St. Vincent released "Brass Tactics," a studio album. In November 2013, Clark received the Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award for Performing Arts and signed to Loma Vista Recordings. In 2014, she released her fourth album, "St. Vincent." A number of publications ranked the album the top album of 2014. Clark received her first Grammy Award in the Best Alternative Music Album category in February 2015.

In 2016, it was announced that Clark would make her film directorial debut directing one of the segments of the women-directed anthology horror film, "XX." In 2017, she released her fifth studio album, "Masseduction," through Loma Vista Recordings. It became St. Vincent's first album to break the top ten of the "Billboard" 200 album charts. In 2018, she performed at Coachella and also collaborated with the rock band, Sleater-Kinney, to produce their ninth studio album, "The Center Won't Hold."

In 2019, St. Vincent performed at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. She also won a Grammy Award in the Best Rock Song category for her song, "Masseduction." In 2020, she collaborated with the Chicks for their eight studio album, "Gaslighter." She also starred in the 2020 psychological thriller film, "The Nowhere Inn." The script of the film was written by her and Carrie Brownstein. In 2021, her sixth studio album, "Daddy's Home," was released. It won the Best Alternative Music Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022.

Personal Life

Clark generally keeps a low public profile and does not share much about her private life. She has previously stated that she believes both sexuality and gender are fluid and has dated both men and women. From late 2014 to mid-2016, she was in a relationship with Cara Delevingne. She briefly dated actress Kristen Steward in late 2016. Clark divides her time between Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York City.