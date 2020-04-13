Siobhan Fahey net worth: Siobhan Fahey is an Irish singer and musician who has a net worth of $12 million. She is best known for being a founding member of Bananarama.

Siobhan Fahey was born in Dublin, Ireland in September 1958. She also formed the group Shakespears Sister. The vocal group Bananarama was formed in 1979. They released their debut studio album Deep Sea Skiving in 1983 which reached #7 in the UK. Bananarama released their self-titled album in 1984 which reached #9 in Switzerland. They released the album True Confessions in 1986 which reached #6 in Switzerland. Their album Wow! was released in 1987 and reached #1 in Australia. Bananarama also released the albums Pop Life, Please Yourself, Ultra Violet, Exotica, Drama, Viva, and In Stereo. Their hit singles include "Cruel Summer", "Venus", and more. Shakespear's Sister had a hit single with "Stay" which reached #1 in the UK, Ireland, and Sweden and #4 in the US.