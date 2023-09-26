Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Oct 13, 1938 (84 years old) Place of Birth: Durham Gender: Female Profession: Singer, Actor, Music artist, Songwriter, Pastor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Shirley Caesar's Net Worth

What is Shirley Caesar's Net Worth?

Shirley Caesar is an American gospel singer who has a net worth of $6 million. Shirley Caesar has released over 40 albums during her seven-decade career. Often dubbed "The First Lady of Gospel," she has won several Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Awards, and in 2017 was given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Caesar has made a number of notable appearances over the years, including on televised programs and at White House events.

Early Life

Shirley Caesar was born on October 13, 1938 in Durham, North Carolina as the tenth of 13 children of Hallie and Jim. Her father, a well-known local gospel singer, passed away when Caesar was seven. As a child, Caesar often sang for family and friends, and eventually was invited to sing all across the Carolinas at various events.

The Caravans

In 1958, Caesar approached gospel singer Albertina Walker about joining her popular gospel group the Caravans. Impressed by Caesar's singing, she welcomed her in. Caesar went on to have great success with the Caravans, particularly with the hit songs "Sweeping Through the City" and "No Coward Soldier." After eight years with the group, she left when she landed a solo recording contract with Hob Records.

Hob Records and Roadshow Records

Caesar's first LP for Hob Records was "I'll Go," which included the popular tracks "Oh Peter, Don't Be Afraid" and "Choose Ye This Day." She had further hits with such songs as "God's Not Dead, He's Yet Alive" and "Don't Drive Your Mama Away." In 1971, Caesar won her first Grammy Award for her recording of "Put Your Hand in the Hand of the Man." Four years later, she had her first Gold-certified record with the song "No Charge." Despite her success, Caesar eventually decided to leave Hob Records to reach a larger audience. She moved away from Christian record labels and signed with the secular Roadshow Records in 1977. The first woman ever to record on the label, she released her debut studio album, "First Lady," later in the year. Although the album sold poorly, its title became the inspiration for Caesar's nickname "The First Lady of Gospel." Caesar released her second and final album for Roadshow Records, "From the Heart," in 1978.

Further Music Successes

In 1980, Caesar signed with Word Records. She went on to have numerous hit albums on the gospel charts throughout the decade, including "Jesus, I Love Calling Your Name," "Sailin'," "Celebration," and "I Remember Mama." Some of Caesar's most popular songs during this time were "God's Got it All in Control" and "Hold My Mule." She continued her success in the early 1990s with the albums "He's Working it Out for You" and "Stand Still." Between 1981 and 1995, Caesar received seven Dove Awards for Black Gospel Album of the Year. Toward the end of the 1990s, she released the albums "A Miracle in Harlem" and "Christmas with Shirley Caesar," and in 1999, she received a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. Caesar earned another major honor at the dawn of the new millennium when she was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

In 2001, Caesar released her album "Hymns," which made it to number four on the Top Gospel Albums chart. She continued to work steadily throughout the 2000s and 2010s. Caesar had successful albums during that time with "You Can Make It," "Shirley Caesar & Friends," "I Know the Truth," "A City Called Heaven," "Good God," and "Harvest Gospel," among many others. In June of 2016, she released the album "Fill This House," which reached number one on the Top Gospel Albums chart and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Gospel Album. It was Caesar's first album to hit number one on the Top Gospel Albums chart in close to 25 years. A few weeks after the release of "Fill This House," she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2017, Caesar received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Film and Television

Caesar has appeared in some films and television series. In 1998, she appeared as a funeral singer in the romantic drama "Why Do Fools Fall in Love." Caesar also had a cameo appearance in the 2003 musical comedy "The Fighting Temptations." On television, she made guest appearances on the sitcoms "Good News" and "The Parkers."

Other Appearances

Among her other notable appearances, Caesar performed for President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House in 2015. She also gave a speech on gospel music to the US Treasury Department.

Personal Life

Having never received a college degree as a young adult, Caesar returned to school later in life to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration from Shaw University in 1984. She also studied at Duke University's divinity school.

In 1983, Caesar married Bishop Harold I. Williams. Together, they served as co-pastors of the 1,500-member Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh, North Carolina until Williams's passing in 2014. From her husband, Caesar has two stepchildren.

North Carolina Mansion

In 2001 Shirley and Harold paid $1.5 million for a home in Raleigh, North Carolina. When they listed the 9,000 square foot mansion for sale in July 2021, for $1.55 million, real estate gawkers were stunned to see the home's Star Wars themed movie theater and bar. You can see the theater in the video below. Shirley sold the home for $1.5 million in March 2022.