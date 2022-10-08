Sheryl Lee Ralph Net Worth:

What is Sheryl Lee Ralph's Net Worth?

Sheryl Lee Ralph is an American singer, actress, and activist who has a net worth of $5 million. Sheryl Lee Ralph had her breakthrough in 1981 starring as Deena Jones in the original production of the Broadway musical "Dreamgirls." She went on to appear in many films, including "The Mighty Quinn," "To Sleep with Anger," "Mistress," and "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit." Ralph has also been on a plethora of television series, such as "It's a Living," "Moesha," and "Abbott Elementary," for which she won an Emmy Award in 2022.

Early Life and Education

Sheryl Lee Ralph was born on December 30, 1956 in Waterbury, Connecticut to Jamaican fashion designer Ivy and college professor Stanley. Her younger brother is actor and comedian Michael. Ralph grew up in both Mandeville, Jamaica and Long Island, New York. In the latter place, she went to Uniondale High School, where she starred in a school stage production of the musical "Oklahoma!" Ralph went on to attend Rutgers University, and became the youngest woman ever to graduate from the school at the age of 19. Moreover, she was one of the first winners of the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship. Although she initially majored in medicine, Ralph turned her focus to the performing arts.

Dreamgirls Breakthrough

After appearing in the stage musicals "Swing" and "Reggae," Ralph had her career breakthrough in 1981 when she starred as Deena Jones in the original production of the Broadway musical "Dreamgirls." For her performance in the acclaimed show, she earned both Drama Desk and Tony Award nominations.

Film Career

Ralph's film career started in 1977 with a role in Sidney Poitier's crime comedy "A Piece of the Action." She didn't have another film credit until 1988, when she voiced a Saluki named Rita in the Disney animated musical "Oliver & Company." The year after that, Ralph starred as the wife of Denzel Washington's police chief in the mystery comedy thriller "The Mighty Quinn." In 1990, she had another notable role in Charles Burnett's black comedy "To Sleep with Anger," for which she won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female. This was followed by roles in "Mistress," "The Distinguished Gentleman," "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit," "The Flintstones," and "White Man's Burden." In the latter half of the 90s, Ralph was in such films as "Bogus," "Jamaica Beat," "Unconditional Love," and "Deterrence."

Ralph appeared less frequently on the big screen in the 00s. Her few credits included "Baby of the Family" and "Frankie D." In the 2010s, Ralph appeared in a number of comedies, such as "Christmas in Compton," "Just Getting Started," "Step Sisters," and "The Comeback Trail."

Television Career

Ralph began acting on television in the late 70s with appearances on such shows as "Baa Baa Black Sheep," "A.E.S. Hudson Street," "Good Times," "Wonder Woman," and "The Jeffersons." Her first regular role came in 1983 on the CBS soap opera "Search for Tomorrow." Ralph had a bigger main role on the sitcom "It's a Living" from 1986 to 1989, playing the role of Ginger St. James in the show's final three seasons. During her time on the show, she also appeared in episodes of "L.A. Law" and "Amazing Stories." Kicking off the 90s, Ralph appeared in two episodes of "Falcon Crest" and had a main role on the short-lived sitcom "New Attitude." She subsequently played the recurring role of Etienne Toussaint Bouvier in the seventh and final season of the sitcom "Designing Women." After that, Ralph starred opposite George Foreman on the short-lived sitcom "George." She went on to appear in the television film "Witch Hunt" and the short-lived medical drama "Street Gear." From 1996 to 2001, Ralph played Deidra Mitchell on the sitcom "Moesha," first as a main cast member and then as part of the recurring cast for the sixth and final season. For her work, she earned five NAACP Image Award nominations.

While still on "Moesha" in the early 00s, Ralph had a recurring role on the CBS crime drama series "The District." She then appeared in the television film "The Jennie Project," and lent her voice to the animated series "Justice League," "The Proud Family," and "Static Shock." Subsequently, Ralph made appearances on a number of shows, including "Las Vegas," "7th Heaven," "ER," and "Hannah Montana." She also had a recurring role on the short-lived Showtime sitcom "Barbershop." In 2013, Ralph began another recurring role on the crime drama "Ray Donovan," playing the character Claudette Boone. Also that year, she began a main role on the Nick Jr. sitcom "Instant Mom." Ralph went on to play recurring roles on "Criminal Minds," "One Mississippi," "MacGyver," "The Quad," "Claws," and "Motherland: Fort Salem." In 2019, she had a main role on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Fam." One of Ralph's most acclaimed television roles came in 2021, when she began playing kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on Quinta Brunson's ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary." For her work in the show's first season, she won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Later Broadway Career

Over 20 years after her breakthrough in "Dreamgirls," Ralph returned to Broadway to play Muzzy Van Hossmere in a revival of the musical "Thoroughly Modern Millie." Following another long break, she played Madama Morrible in "Wicked" from 2016 to 2017. Ralph's other Broadway credits include the 2021 play "Thoughts of a Colored Man," which she produced.

Music Career

In addition to acting, Ralph released a music album in 1984 entitled "In the Evening." The title track made it to number six on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. Later, she contributed to the original studio cast recording of the stage musical "Goosebumps The Musical."

Personal Life

Ralph married her first husband, French businessman Eric Maurice, in 1990. The pair had two children before divorcing in 2001. Ralph subsequently wed Pennsylvania state senator Vincent Hughes in 2005.