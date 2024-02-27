What is Shenseea's Net Worth?

Shenseea is a Jamaican singer and dancehall DJ who has a net worth of $6 million. Shenseea rose to fame with her guest appearance alongside Roddy Ricch on Kanye West's 2021 song "Pure Souls." The song appeared on West's album "Donda," for which Shenseea shared a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year. She went on to release her debut studio album, "Alpha," in 2022.

Early Life and Education

Shenseea, whose real name is Chinsea Linda Lee, was born on October 1, 1996 in Mandeville, Jamaica to a Jamaican mother and a father who was born in Korea. She is estranged from her father. As a teenager, Lee went to Mona High School in Saint Andrew Parish. She subsequently attended Excelsior Community College in Kingston, where she studied entertainment management. However, due to financial difficulties, Lee ultimately dropped out and got a job to help support her mother and build their home.

Career Beginnings

Shenseea began her career as a recording artist with the label Rockstar. In 2015, she gained recognition for remixing Vybz Kartel's song "Loodi" and performing it on stage at Reggae Sumfest. Shenseea returned to Reggae Sumfest in 2017 to perform on the main stage. Also that year, she partnered with singer and rapper Sean Paul for part of his European tour. In 2018, Shenseea was featured on the song "Right Moves" from Christina Aguilera's album "Liberation." The following year, she signed with Interscope Records and released the song "Blessed," featuring American rapper Tyga. In 2020, Shenseea collaborated with a number of other artists, including singer-songwriter and record producer Rvssian, musician and singer Masego, and electronic dance music trio Major Lazer.

Commercial Breakthrough

Shenseea had her breakthrough in 2021 when she appeared alongside American rapper Roddy Ricch on Kanye West's song "Pure Souls," from West's album "Donda." The song peaked at number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified gold by the RIAA. Shenseea also appeared on the song "Ok Ok pt 2" from "Donda." For her contributions to the album, she shared a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year. Before that, Shenseea won the MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act.

Alpha

In March of 2022, Shenseea released her debut studio album, "Alpha." Featuring guest appearances by 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, and Sean Paul, among others, it debuted at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. In addition to her 2019 song "Blessed," the album was supported by the singles "Lick," "R U That," and "Deserve It." For "R U That," Shenseea received an MTV Video Music Award nomination.

Other Singles and Appearances

Shenseea has released a number of collaborative singles since making it big. They include "Rain," with DJ and rapper Skillibeng; "Obsessed," with Calvin Harris and Charlie Puth; and "My Bad," with the Chainsmokers. Other singles include "Beama," featuring Lola Brooke, and "Hit & Run," featuring Masicka and Di Genius. Meanwhile, as a featured artist, Shenseea has appeared on songs by Tommy Lee Sparta, Christina Aguilera, Tarrus Riley, Moyann, and Sean Paul, among others. In 2022, she appeared alongside Gwen Stefani on Paul's song "Light My Fire," which she also co-wrote.

In 2023, Shenseea performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the spring. She was also part of the Tropical Takeover Tour with Sean Paul and Myke Towers. In September, Shenseea presented at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she had been nominated the previous year. She introduced Mexican singer Peso Pluma, who was nominated for Best New Artist.

Due to her success, Shenseea has secured corporate sponsorships with a number of companies, including Telecom, Boom, Pepsi, and FLOW.

Personal Life

In 2020, following the death of her mother Castilyn, Shenseea moved to the United States. She has since made many major investments while living in the country, including buying a $250,000 Lamborghini Uris and purchasing a house in Los Angeles. Shenseea has a son named Rajeiro.