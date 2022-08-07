Sheena Easton Net Worth:

What Is Sheena Easton's Net Worth?

Sheena Easton is a Scottish singer, songwriter, and actress who has a net worth of $12 million. Sheena Easton has released more than a dozen studio albums, including "Take My Time" (1981), "You Could Have Been with Me" (1981), "A Private Heaven" (1984), "The Lover in Me" (1988), and "Fabulous" (2000), and she is known for singles such as "9 to 5 (Morning Train)," "For Your Eyes Only," and "We've Got Tonight" (with Kenny Rogers)."

Sheena has earned six Grammy nominations and sold more than 30 million records. Easton has appeared in the films "For Your Eyes Only" (1981) and "Romances of the Republics" (2015) and the television series "Miami Vice" (1987–1988), "It's Garry Shandling's Show." (1989), "Highlander" (1993), "The Outer Limits" (1996), and "Young Blades" (2005). She voiced Sasha La Fleur in the 1996 animated film "All Dogs Go to Heaven 2" and on Fox Family 's "All Dogs Go to Heaven: The Series" (1996–1998), and she has lent her voice to "Gargoyles" (1995–1996), "Road Rovers" (1996–1997), and "Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster" (2004). Sheena has also performed on Broadway, playing Aldonza in "Man of La Mancha" (1992; 1998) and "Betty Rizzo" in "Grease" (1996).

Early Life

Sheena Easton was born Sheena Shirley Orr on April 27, 1959, in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, Scotland. Sheena is the daughter of Annie and Alex Orr, and she has six siblings, Alex, Marilyn, Robert, Anessa, and Morag. Her father was a steel mill labourer, and he died in the late '60s. When Easton was just 5 years old, she performed the song "Early One Morning" at a celebration for her aunt and uncle's 25th wedding anniversary, and she was inspired to pursue a singing career after seeing the 1973 film "The Way We Were." Sheena attended Glasgow's Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama on a scholarship from 1975 to 1979, and she studied to become a speech and drama teacher. During this time, she also sang with the band Something Else at local clubs. In 1979, Easton auditioned for Esther Rantzen, who produced the BBC series "The Big Time" and was interested in filming a documentary about an unknown artist's rise to stardom. Sheena was chosen to be the star of the documentary, and she signed a contract with EMI. Her first single, "Modern Girl," reached #56 on the UK Singles Chart in 1980, but it was reissued after the release of the documentary and subsequently made it into the top 10. Her next single, "Nine to Five," was also a top 10 hit.

Career

Sheena's single "9 to 5" was renamed "Morning Train (Nine To Five)" when it was released in the U.S. and Canada to avoid confusion with Dolly Parton's "9 to 5," and it topped the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and the Canadian "RPM" chart. In 1981, "For Your Eyes Only," the theme song for the James Bond film of the same name, was a top 10 hit in several countries, and it earned nominations from the Academy Awards and Golden Globes in 1982. Easton's first two albums, "Take My Time" and "You Could Have Been with Me," were both released in 1981 and went Platinum in Canada and Gold in the U.S. In 1982, Easton won her first Grammy and embarked on her first U.S. tour. She released the albums "Madness, Money & Music" (1982) and "Best Kept Secret" (1983), which were both certified Gold in Canada, and in 1983, "We've Got Tonight," her duet with Kenny Rogers, was a top 10 hit in the U.S. and Canada. Her 1984 single "Me Gustas Tal Como Eres" ("I Like You Just the Way You Are"), a duet with Luis Miguel, earned Sheena her second Grammy Award. The 1984 album "A Private Heaven" was certified Platinum in the U.S. and Canada, then she released the albums "Do You" (1985), "No Sound But a Heart" (1987), and "The Lover in Me" (1988).

In 1987, Easton teamed up with Prince for the Grammy-nominated song "U Got the Look," which reached #2 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. Prince also wrote her 1984 single "Sugar Walls," which was included on Tipper Gore's "Filthy Fifteen" list of indecent songs. In the '90s, Sheena released the albums "What Comes Naturally" (1991), "No Strings" (1993), "My Cherie" (1995), "Freedom" (1997), and "Home" (1999), and her 1991 single "What Comes Naturally" reached #4 on the Australian ARIA Charts. She also contributed songs to the soundtracks of "FernGully: The Last Rainforest" (1992), "All Dogs Go to Heaven 2" (1996), and "Shiloh" (1997). After adopting two children in the mid-1990s, Easton began focusing on corporate shows, casino gigs, and Broadway musicals. In 2000, she released "Fabulous," an album of disco covers, and she performed some of the tracks at the 2001 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebration. In 2016, she starred as Dorothy Brock in a West End production of "42nd Street" at London's Theatre Royal.

Personal Life

When Sheena was 19, she wed Sandi Easton, and the two were married from 1978 to 1979. After the divorce, she married talent agent Robert Light on January 12, 1985, and they divorced in 1986. Easton's third husband was producer Timothy Delarm, who she was married to from July 1997 to 1998, then she wed plastic surgeon John Minolini on November 9, 2002. Sheena and John divorced in May 2004. Easton adopted son Jake in November 1994 and daughter Skyler in January 1996. Sheena became an American citizen in 1992, and she has dual citizenship with the U.K.

Awards and Nominations

Easton has been nominated for six Grammys, winning Best New Artist in 1982 and Best Mexican-American Performance for "Me Gustas Tal Como Eres" (shared with Luis Miguel) in 1985. Her other nominations were for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female for "For Your Eyes Only" in 1982, "Telefone (Long Distance Love Affair)" in 1984, and "Strut" in 1985 and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "U Got the Look" (shared with Prince) in 1988. In 1981, Sheena won a "Billboard" Music Award for Top Pop New Artist, and she earned an American Music Award nomination for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist in 1982. In 1980, she was named Best British Female Singer by the "Daily Mirror" Pop & Rock Awards, Best Newcomer by Capital Radio, and Best Female Singer by "The TV Times" Readers Awards. Easton was inducted into the Casino Legends Hall of Fame in 2004.

Real Estate

In 2005, Easton paid $511,000 for a 4,137 square foot home in Henderson, Nevada. The home includes six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.