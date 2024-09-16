What is Shawn Stockman's Net Worth?

Shawn Stockman is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $30 million. Shawn Stockman is best known as a member of the vocal harmony group Boyz II Men. With the group, he recorded such hit songs as "Motownphilly," "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "On Bended Knee," and "One Sweet Day." Among his other activities, Stockman served as a judge on the television singing competition show "The Sing-Off."

Early Life and Education

Shawn Stockman was born on September 26, 1972 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Thurman and JoAnn. Showing an early talent for singing, he sang with the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale starting at the age of eight. As a teenager, Stockman attended the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

Boyz II Men

In 1988, after giving a performance in his high school choir, Stockman was recruited by the vocal group Unique Attraction, which was composed of various students at his high school. Inspired by the R&B group New Edition, the group eventually changed its name to Boyz II Men, after New Edition's song of the same name. With a lineup consisting of Stockman, Michael McCary, Nathan Morris, and Wanyá Morris, Boyz II Men signed to Motown in 1991 and released their debut album, "Cooleyhighharmony." The album reached number three on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hit singles "Motownphilly" and "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday." In 1992, Boyz II Men had one of their biggest hits ever with the song "End of the Road," from the soundtrack to the film "Boomerang." The song spent 13 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and went on to win two Grammy Awards. Boyz II Men followed that success with the 1993 album "Christmas Interpretations." The next year, they had a smash hit with the album "II," which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and launched the number-one hit songs "I'll Make Love to You" and "On Bended Knee." Another single, "Water Runs Dry," made it to number two on the chart. "II" went on to win the inaugural Grammy Award for Best R&B Album.

In late 1995 and into early 1996, Boyz II Men had a huge hit with the single "One Sweet Day," a collaboration with Mariah Carey. The song spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, and charted in countries around the world. In 1997, Boyz II Men released the album "Evolution," their final one with Motown. After that, the group signed with Universal and released the album "Nathan Michael Shawn Wanya." Boyz II Men soon left Universal and signed with Arista Records, through which they released the album "Full Circle" in 2002. That album was the group's last to include McCary. Now a trio, Boyz II Men released the cover album "Throwback, Vol. 1" in 2004. They followed that with "Winter/Reflections" in 2005 and "The Remedy" in 2006. The group's final two albums of the decade were the cover albums "Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA" (2007) and "Love" (2009). Kicking off the 2010s, Boyz II Men released another cover album, "Covered: Winter," which was released exclusively in Japan. Their next album, "Twenty," was released in 2011. Boyz II Men's subsequent albums were 2014's "Collide" and 2017's "Under the Streetlight," the latter a cover album.

Other Musical Contributions

Beyond Boyz II Men, Stockman wrote songs for the films "Mr. Holland's Opus" and "Seventeen Again." In 2017, he contributed vocals to the title track of the Foo Fighters album "Concrete and Gold," and in 2018 he released a solo album entitled "Shawn." Stockman released another solo album, "Forward," in 2020.

The Sing-Off

Stockman served as a judge on the NBC television singing competition show "The Sing-Off" from 2009 until the show's cancellation in 2014. He was originally joined by fellow judges Ben Folds and Nicole Scherzinger. Later judges included Sara Bareilles and Jewel.

Personal Life

In 2001, Stockman wed Sharhonda Jones. Together, they have twin sons named Micah and Ty and a daughter named Brooklyn. Micah has autism, which prompted Stockman and Jones to launch the charitable foundation Micah's Voice to help other families raising autistic children.