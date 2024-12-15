What is Shaboozey's Net Worth?

Shaboozey is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Shaboozey's music combines rap, country, and rock influences. He has released such albums as "Lady Wrangler," "Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die," and "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going." The lattermost album includes his breakout single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which spent a record-tying 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024.

Early Life and Education

Shaboozey, whose real name is Collins Chibueze, was born on May 9, 1995 in Woodbridge, Virginia to Nigerian parents. His surname means "God is king" in the Igbo language. Chibueze spent two years at a boarding school in Nigeria before he attended Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge. He graduated from the latter in 2013.

Start of Music Career

Shaboozey began his music career in 2014 with his first single, "Jeff Gordon." A few years later, he signed to Republic Records. Shaboozey went on to release his debut studio album, "Lady Wrangler," in 2018. Also that year, he earned recognition for the song "Start a Riot," a collaboration with Duckwrth that was featured in the animated superhero film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Shaboozey released a number of non-album singles over the subsequent years, including "Cabelas," "Joan Jett," "Prosperity," and "Another Me." In 2022, he put out his second studio album, "Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die," which contained the singles "Beverley Hills," "Tall Boy," and "Gas!"

Commercial Breakthrough

Shaboozey had his commercial breakthrough with his third studio album, "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going," which came out at the end of May in 2024. The album debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and launched the hit single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which became an international sensation, topping the charts in several countries. In the United States, the song spent 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, tying Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" as the longest-running number-one song of all time on that chart. "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" went on to be nominated for three Grammy Awards: Song of the Year, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance. Shaboozey also received a nomination for Best New Artist.

Other Songs

In 2024, before he had his big breakthrough with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey collaborated with Beyoncé on two songs from her album "Cowboy Carter": "Spaghetti" and "Sweet Honey Buckiin." For "Spaghetti," which also features Linda Martell, Shaboozey earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Later in 2024, he released the non-album single "Good News."

Musical Style and Influences

Shaboozey's musical style has been described as a mixture of rap, country, rock, and Americana. Listeners have also noted the presence of trap and folk-pop elements, with the latter especially evident in the album "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going." In regard to his musical influences, Shaboozey has cited such artists as Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, the Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones, Missy Elliott, Johnny Cash, and Fela Kútì.