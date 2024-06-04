Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Oct 9, 1993 (30 years old) Birthplace: Raleigh Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Scotty McCreery's Net Worth

What is Scotty McCreery's Net Worth?

Scotty McCreery is an American country singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Scotty McCreery rose to fame in 2011 as the winner of the tenth season of the singing competition television series "American Idol." He went on to release such commercially successful albums as "Clear as Day," "See You Tonight," "Seasons Change," and "Same Truck." In 2024, McCreery was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Early Life and Education

Scotty McCreery was born on October 9, 1993 in Garner, North Carolina to Judy and Michael. He has Puerto Rican ancestry through his father, and has an older sister named Ashley. As a youth, McCreery was educated at Timber Drive Elementary School, West Lake Middle School, and Garner Magnet High School. He sang in the choruses at all three schools, and sang in a touring vocal ensemble called Die Meistersingers while in high school. In 2009, McCreery won a singing contest at the Clayton Harvest Festival held by the local radio station WQDR-FM. The next year, he performed in a local variety show and a benefit concert. McCreery would go on to attend North Carolina State University.

American Idol

McCreery was working as a bagger at Lowes Foods when he successfully auditioned for the tenth season of the singing competition television series "American Idol" in 2010. At his audition in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he sang Josh Turner's "Your Man" and Travis Tritt's "Put Some Drive in Your Country." McCreery reprised "Your Man" for his first performance during Hollywood Week. For his second solo performance during Hollywood Week, he sang Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance," and although he forgot the lyrics onstage, the judges gave him another chance in the competition. McCreery went on to sing such songs as "Long Black Train," "For Once in My Life," "You've Got a Friend," "Gone," and "She Believes in Me." He ultimately made it to the finale, where he faced off against fellow country singer Lauren Alaina. McCreery was declared the winner, in the process becoming the youngest male winner of "American Idol," at the age of 17.

Recording Career

Immediately after winning "American Idol" in 2011, McCreery released his debut single, "I Love You This Big." The song became the lead single from McCreery's debut album, "Clear as Day," which came out later in the year. A major commercial hit, "Clear as Day" reached number one on the Billboard 200, making it the first debut album from an "American Idol" winner to do so since Ruben Studdard's "Soulful" in 2003. Moreover, McCreery became the first country act to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 with their first studio album. He continued his success with his second album, "Christmas with Scotty McCreery," which was released in 2012. Featuring holiday classics and a pair of new songs, the album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200. McCreery's next album, "See You Tonight," came out in 2013; it debuted at number six on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hit title track.

After his 2015 single "Southern Belle" failed to find commercial success, McCreery left his record label Mercury Nashville. He went on to sign a new management deal with Triple 8 in 2016. The year after that, McCreery independently released the single "Five More Minutes," and then signed a new record deal with Triple Tigers. He subsequently released his fourth studio album, "Seasons Change," in 2018. Featuring the hit single "Five More Minutes," as well as the successful followup singles "This is It" and "In Between," the album debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200. McCreery's fifth studio album, "Same Truck," was released in 2021; it spawned the singles "You Time," "Damn Strait," and "It Matters to Her." In 2023, McCreery released the single "Cab in a Solo," which became the lead single from his sixth studio album, 2024's "Rise & Fall."

Philanthropy

In 2011, McCreery participated in Operation Christmas Child, a program that donates toys to financially disadvantaged children around the world. Since then, he has been a regular participant in the City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game, which raises funds for cancer research. Among his other philanthropic endeavors, McCreery was the National Goodwill Ambassador for the 12.14 Foundation in 2014, helping to promote its arts program and fundraising efforts. He has also supported the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and various youth baseball programs in the United States.

Personal Life

In 2018, McCreery married his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal. The couple had a son in 2022.