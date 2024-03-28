What is Scheana Shay's Net Worth?

Scheana Shay is an American television personality, actress, and singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Scheana Shay is best known as a main cast member of the Bravo reality television series "Vanderpump Rules" since 2013. During her time on the show, she has released a number of dance-pop singles, including "Good as Gold" and "One More Time." As an actress, Shay has had guest roles on such shows as "Jonas," "90210," "Victorious," and "Femme Fatales."

Early Life and Education

Scheana Shay was born as Scheana Marie Jancan on May 7, 1984 in West Covina, California. She is half Mexican. As a teenager, Shay went to Bishop Amat Memorial High School in La Puente, California. For her higher education, she attended Azusa Pacific University, from which she graduated in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

Start of Television Career

Shay began her career on television in an episode of the ABC Family series "Greek" in 2007. Following that, she appeared in a 2009 episode of the Disney Channel series "Jonas." Shay subsequently had guest roles on the CW teen drama series "90210," the Nickelodeon sitcom "Victorious," and the Cinemax anthology series "Femme Fatales," inspired by the men's magazine of the same name.

Reality Television

Shay had her television breakthrough on the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," on which she made eight appearances between 2012 and 2014. She became even more well-known to reality TV viewers when she began starring on the "Real Housewives" spinoff series "Vanderpump Rules" in 2013. Focused on Lisa Vanderpump and the staffs of her restaurants and bars in West Hollywood, California, the show also stars Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix. Other main cast members over the years have included Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, and Brittany Cartwright.

Continuing her success with reality television, Shay presented the 2015 Reality Television Awards and appeared as a panelist on the syndicated daytime talk show "Steve Harvey." A couple years later, she appeared in the first episode of the Bravo reality series "Summer House," about a group of friends sharing a summer house in the Hamptons. In 2019, Shay appeared alongside Brad Goreski and Karamo Brown in an episode of the E! reality series "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry."

Music Career

As a singer, Shay has released a number of dance-pop singles. She released her first single, "What I Like," under the name Scheana Marie in 2012. Still using that name, she released the singles "Good as Gold" and "Shake That" in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Going by Scheana Shay, she released the 2019 single "Better Without You" and the 2020 single "One More Time." In the summer of 2023, she collaborated with the Los Angeles-based group The 27s on the single "Apples," which was released under the name Scheana Marie & The 27s. Many speculated that the song was inspired by the infidelity of her "Vanderpump Rules" costar Tom Sandoval, who had cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix in a scandal dubbed "Scandoval."

Other Media Appearances

Among her other media appearances, Shay starred in the comedy play "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" at the Anthony Cools Theater in Las Vegas in 2018. The same year, she began hosting the Dear Media podcast "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay." In 2023, Shay portrayed actress and producer Margot Robbie in the music video for Bryce Vine's song "Margot Robbie."

Business Ventures

In the summer of 2022, Shay launched an eyelashes line called Viva Verano Lashes, consisting of three styles named Summer, Moon, and Honey. She has also endorsed a number of beauty and wellness products on Instagram, and has partnered with such brands as Smirnoff and Vivrelle.

Personal Life

Previously, Shay dated actor Eddie Cibrian, who was married to Brandi Glanville at the time. She alleged that she didn't know Cibrian was married, let alone that he was also dating singer LeAnn Rimes. Following that relationship, Shay married her longtime friend Michael Shay in the summer of 2014. The pair separated in late 2016 before divorcing in 2017. After the divorce, Shay froze her eggs; she froze them again in 2019.

Shay began a relationship with Brock Davies following her divorce. After having a miscarriage with him, she had a daughter named Summer in the spring of 2021. Shay was diagnosed with postpartum OCD in the wake of the birth. That summer, she legally married Davies in Cancún, Mexico.

Real Estate

In April 2019 Scheana paid $725,000 for a home in Palm Springs, California. In February 2024 Scheana paid $2.5 million for a home in Sherman Oaks, California.